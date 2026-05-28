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Home > Education News > KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates

KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the KCET results 2026 in the first week of June.

KCET 2026 Result
KCET 2026 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 14:15 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to announce the results of KCET 2026 in the first week of June after being delayed due to rescheduling the practical examinations held at the Hiriyuru examination centre. The exam candidates will receive their results in the form of a scorecard and rank list through official websites soon. According to the latest reports, due to the rescheduling of agriculture and veterinary practical examinations following an alleged malpractice incident in the exam tests at one of the centres, the result had been delayed beyond the cut-off date of June 1. All reputation lists and rank cards can be accessed and downloaded through the official homes of KEA once the results are announced.

Why has the result of KCET 2026 been delayed

Due to pending practical examinations at the Hiriyuru Centre, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the result of KCET 2026 will be postponed. The practical examination test will be re-conducted after allegations of malpractice were raised in earlier examination tests. The Karnataka Examinations Authority will complete the pending practical examinations by June 1 and will then prepare and release the merit list and scorecards.
The candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for any updates having bearings on the date of result declaration and counselling process completion.

How to check the KCET Result 2026 online

Candidates can check their KCET scorecard by visiting the official website and entering their KCET application details when the result link will be activated. Students can download their KCET score card using the following steps:

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  • Open the official KEA website
  • Click the “UGCET 2026 Result” link on the home page
  • Enter the KCET application number
  • Enter the first four characters of a candidate’s name
  • Click submit
  • Download the KCET scorecard

Candidates should keep a printed copy of the scorecard for counselling and admission purpose.

What is mentioned in KCET scorecard 2026

The KCET Result document will have subject wise scores, overall rank and the candidate details needed for the counselling process. KEA will also release separate merit lists and category wise cutoff details after the result is declared. Students coming from reserved categories such as SC, ST and OBC can check the individual category based ranking lists later in the admission process.

The authority would likely offer a little window for short corrections if candidates spot any errors in their scorecards.

What will happen after KCET Result 2026

The KEA will initiate the document verification and counselling process for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, architecture and other professional courses all through Karnataka after the result is declared.

The authority should also declare the stream wise topper list and cutoff trends in the counselling notifications. The document verification process may start in the first week of June. Candidates will then take part in the option entry and seat allotment process as per the KCET rank and category eligibility.

How many candidates had applied for KCET 2026

More than 3.3 lakh applicants have filled up the KCET 2026, one of the most demanding exams in Karnataka. The test was held from 22nd April to 24th April to pass professional colleges throughout Karnataka. KEA follows a 50:50 weightage policy where KCET score and Marks in Class 12 board exam is taken into consideration for final merit rank calculation. Candidates are strongly advised to beware of unofficial websites and only to use KEA portal for scorecard, counselling details and cutoff related stuff.  

Also Read: NEET UG Re-Test Paper Leak Allegations Surface Online Despite CBI Crackdown and Enhanced Security Measures

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KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates
Tags: KCETKCET resultKCET Result 2026KCET scorecardKEA KCET result 2026

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KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates
KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates
KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates
KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates

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