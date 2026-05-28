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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Bank Detail Update Process and Re-Exam Date

NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Bank Detail Update Process and Re-Exam Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for updating NEET UG 2026 candidates’ bank account details for the fee refund process.

NEET UG 2026
NEET UG 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 15:16 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for updating NEET UG 2026 candidates’ bank account details for the fee refund process till 11:50 PM on June 22, 2026. Candidates can use the official website for the process. The deadline for the bank details update process was May 27, but the agency extended the period as several lakh candidates failed to submit the details by the original deadline. Nearly 13 lakh candidates have already submitted their bank account details for the refund process linked to the NEET UG 2026 exam, data shows.

Why did NTA extend the NEET refund deadline

The deadline to get a refund was extended because many eligible candidates had not updated their bank details on the portal, says the exam authority.

The agency suggested that students complete the process as soon as possible to avoid omissions, last-minute failures on the portal, etc. Once the details are updated, the candidates cannot modify it. The agency has suggested uploading a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque while the details are being updated to avoid any issues during the refund transfer.

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How to update NEET UG 2026 bank details

To get the refund, candidates can update their bank details on the official NEET portal by logging in with their login details.

Those who have to update the bank account details need to follow these steps:

  • Go to the official NEET portal
  • Open the Candidate Activity tab
  • Click on the Fee Refund Window option
  • Login with the application number, password and captcha code
  • Enter details like the account holder’s name, bank name, IFSC code, and the account number
  • Upload a cancelled cheque copy
  • Click on Submit Details Online.
  • Make sure to verify all the details while updating.

What’s the NEET UG 2026 refund amount

The refund amount depends on candidate category. NTA has already notified the category-wise refund amount for eligible candidates. General category candidates are likely to be refunded Rs 1,700, while OBC and EWS category candidates can expect a refund of Rs 1,600. General candidates from SC, ST and PwD categories are eligible for a refund of Rs 1,000. The refund amount is expected to be credited to the registered bank accounts on verification of candidates’ details submitted by them.

When is the NEET UG 2026 re-exam

In yet another recent development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026. The re-examination will be held in the pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. After the earlier concerns regarding a sound examination, further surveillance will be carried out and security fortification will be ensured. Make sure to keep checking the official website for admit cards, examination centres and directions for candidates appearing for the re-examination.

What do candidates need to remember while filling details

Candidates should verify that the bank account belongs to the candidate or a valid guardian, and all details entered on the portal should correspond with the banking records. The refund process could be delayed or not completed if candidates enter a wrong account number or IFSC code. NTA has clarified that post-submission of details, requests for modification will not be entertained. Students are also advised to steer clear of third-party links or unofficial websites and rely only on the official NTA portal for any updates on refund and examination schedules. 

Also Read: KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and KEA Counselling Updates

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NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Bank Detail Update Process and Re-Exam Date
Tags: NEET refund deadlineneet ugNEET UG 2026NEET UG 2026 re examNEET UG 2026 refund

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NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Bank Detail Update Process and Re-Exam Date
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NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Bank Detail Update Process and Re-Exam Date
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