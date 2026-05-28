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Home > Regionals News > Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours

Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours

A severe storm disrupted electricity supply in Gorakhpur's Khajni and Sahajanwa regions, leaving thousands of homes without power for nearly 48 hours. Damaged poles, broken wires and fallen trees delayed restoration efforts, causing water shortages and significant inconvenience for residents across affected areas.

Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours (Photo Credits: Canva Modified)
Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours (Photo Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 15:03 IST

Residents in Khajni and Sahajanwa regions of Gorakhpur remained powerless for almost two days, after a strong storm shattered power lines across the region. The uprooting of trees and damage to poles hindered the power supply to the villages. The lack of power over an extended time period brought about difficulties for people. Water supply was reduced due to non-functioning electric pumps, mobile phones were not charged, and people could not get rid of the heat due to non availability of fans or coolers. People reported that ordinary life stopped because of the massive blackout.

Repair Works Ongoing in the Affected Areas

Electricity department works went into force to fix the damage at a point after the storm. Workers started the repair work in the damaged pole and transmission lines; however, due to the extent of the damage they couldn’t get power back for some places for the next 48 hours of blackouts.

People Question Why Power Supply Was Set Back For Too Long

People expressed their discontent due to the more prolonged non-availability of power. They questioned the delay in power restoration and asked the authorities for better power supply.

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The lack of power line breaking after every weather has been a major concern for people and they pleaded for better maintenance and emergency response system from the authorities.

ALSO READ: Watch: Amruta Fadnavis Gets Trolled Over Viral ‘Fuel Saving Convoy’ Video Amid PM Modi’s Request

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Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours
Tags: 48-hour blackoutelectricity restoration GorakhpurGorakhpur power outageGorakhpur storm newsGorakhpur weather impactKhajni blackoutSahajanwa electricity cutUttar Pradesh power supply

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Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours

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Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours

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Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours
Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours
Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours
Gorakhpur Storm Disrupts Power Supply: Thousands Of Homes In Khajni And Sahajanwa Remain Without Electricity For 48 Hours

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