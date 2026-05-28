Bengaluru Software Engineer Who Quit Corporate Job For Farming Dies In Lightning Strike

A tragic incident from Karnataka has shocked many after a former Bengaluru-based techie, who had quit his corporate career to take up farming, died after being struck by lightning while working in a paddy field near Mysuru. The incident took place on Tuesday in Yelwala near Mysuru district, according to reports.

The deceased was identified as Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna, a resident of Heravanad village near Madikeri in Kodagu district. Roshan had reportedly left his job in Bengaluru’s IT sector to focus on agriculture and modern farming initiatives in his hometown.

Former IT Professional Had Returned To Agriculture

Reports stated that Roshan had recently shifted his focus toward farming and agricultural innovation. He and another colleague were working on bringing modern farm equipment and better farming methods to the area.



He was also involved in marketing agricultural technologies aimed at helping local farmers adopt efficient and sustainable farming methods. His transition from a corporate career to agriculture had earned him appreciation among people in his community.

Lightning Strike Occurred During Field Work

According to reports, Roshan had gone to the paddy fields when the lightning strike occurred. The sudden weather conditions reportedly turned fatal, and he died on the spot after being struck.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers that farmers and agricultural workers face due to unpredictable weather, especially during thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain, which are typical during the monsoon season in Karnataka.



The sudden death of Roshan has left the community of Kodagu and those who knew him in deep shock. Many described him as someone who had taken the right decision in returning to his roots and contributing to the field of agriculture after quitting corporate life.

The tragedy has also led to online discussions about weather safety for farmers working in open fields during storm activity. Authorities generally advise people to avoid staying in exposed agricultural land during lightning and thunderstorm alerts.

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