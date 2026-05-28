Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Full Player List, Key Stars & Team Analysis

Haiti National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Haiti national football team is entering one of the biggest moments in its football history as the team returns to the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Haiti earned its spot in the tournament following a solid qualifying campaign in CONCACAF and will be one of the teams at the World Cup being hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico in June and July of 2026. It’s Haiti’s first World Cup since 1974, ending a 52-year drought. Under French coach Sébastien Migné, the Caribbean nation has built a competitive side with experienced players from Europe, North America, and local football. Haitian fans are excited because the team has made great strides in recent years despite difficult home conditions, including security challenges that forced them to play qualifiers outside the country.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

List of Players to Represent Haiti at 2026 FIFA World Cup Announced. Coach Sébastien Migne creates a strong squad consisting of both senior leaders and attacking youths.

Goalkeepers: Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger.

Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger. Defenders: Carlens Arcus, Wilguens Paugain, Duke Lacroix, Martin Expérience, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Keeto Thermoncy.

Carlens Arcus, Wilguens Paugain, Duke Lacroix, Martin Expérience, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Keeto Thermoncy. Midfielders: Carl Fred Sainté, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon.

Carl Fred Sainté, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon. Forwards: Don Deedson Louicius, Josué Casimir, Derrick Etienne Jr., Ruben Providence, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor, Yassin Fortuné, Lenny Joseph.

Duckens Nazon, the top scorer of Haiti, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde from Wolverhampton, and keeper Johny Placide are the key players.

FIFA Ranking

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws nearer, Haiti now sits in 83rd place in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. The team has gotten better over the last few years, with better performances in CONCACAF competition and World Cup qualifying. Haiti is still one of the stronger Caribbean football nations and looks to climb the ranks with a good World Cup run.

Tournament History & Achievements

Haiti will be playing in the FIFA World Cup for only the second time in its history in 2026. Their first appearance was at the 1974 FIFA World Cup in West Germany. Haiti was eliminated in the group stage, but grabbed headlines when Emmanuel “Manno” Sanon scored against Italy, ending legendary goalie Dino Zoff’s long clean-sheet streak.

The national team has also found success in regional football. Haiti won the CONCACAF Championship in 1973 and has been a regular at the CONCACAF Gold Cup ever since. The team’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is considered one of the biggest achievements in Haitian football history, as it came despite the difficult political and security situation in the country.

Under Sébastien Migné, Haiti plays an attacking, energetic style of football. The team has been drawn in a tough World Cup group alongside Brazil, Scotland, and Morocco, but Haitian supporters believe the squad can pull off upsets against bigger nations and potentially reach the knockout stage for the first time.