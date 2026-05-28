IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: A place for IPL 2026 final will be decided when Gujarat Titans play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Gujarat Titans are coming into the game after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, whereas Rajasthan Royals, after winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator, still have a chance to win the title. As both teams have a line-up of powerful batting and good quality fast bowlers, the crowd is hoping to see another high-scoring game in the IPL playoffs.

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 Match Details

Match Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Fixture IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Date May 29, 2026 Venue Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh Time 7:30 PM IST

The winner of this contest will advance to the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already waiting after their victory in Qualifier 1.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Match Preview

Once again, Gujarat Titans have seemed as one of the most balanced teams in the tournament. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been regularly making runs at the top, while Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, GT’s powerplay bowlers, have been giving them control in the most difficult situations. But their batting collapse against RCB in Qualifier 1 revealed that the middle order is a bit of a concern for GT before this important match.

Rajasthan Royals However look like they are hitting their stride just at the right moment. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out with an eye-catching innings that set a new record in the Eliminator against SRH, Then again, Riyan Parag has been continuing his smart captaincy by making aggressive tactical decisions. RR’s bowling unit, spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, has also done a great job in these last few matches.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Mullanpur Stadium has overall favored the batsmen in IPL 2026 Yet the bowlers have got some swings with the ball during the first few overs under the lights. The second innings will probably be affected by the dew Quite a bit, so the toss may turn out to be very crucial. Those teams who bat second have had a higher rate of success at this ground during the tournament, and most of the time the captains have opted to bowl first.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Head-to-head

Category Gujarat TItans (GT) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Matches Played 10 10 Won 7 3 Lost 3 7 No Result 0 0 Last Five Matches 3 Wins, 2 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: How to buy tickets?

Tickets for the GT vs. RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match are available at the District by Zomato website and app. Online ticket prices for the GT vs. RR Qualifier 2 match vary between 2250 to 17500 as the stand and availability. To confirm the latest seat categories and prices, fans should check the District platform.

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