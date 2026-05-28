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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, with a place in the final at stake. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jofra Archer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headline the high-voltage GT vs RR playoff encounter.

Riyan Parag and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Riyan Parag and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 15:53 IST

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: A place for IPL 2026 final will be decided when Gujarat Titans play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Gujarat Titans are coming into the game after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, whereas Rajasthan Royals, after winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator, still have a chance to win the title. As both teams have a line-up of powerful batting and good quality fast bowlers, the crowd is hoping to see another high-scoring game in the IPL playoffs.

GT vs RR Qualifier 2 Match Details

Match Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Fixture IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
Date May 29, 2026
Venue Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh
Time 7:30 PM IST

 

The winner of this contest will advance to the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already waiting after their victory in Qualifier 1.

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GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Match Preview

Once again, Gujarat Titans have seemed as one of the most balanced teams in the tournament. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been regularly making runs at the top, while Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, GT’s powerplay bowlers, have been giving them control in the most difficult situations. But their batting collapse against RCB in Qualifier 1 revealed that the middle order is a bit of a concern for GT before this important match.

Rajasthan Royals However look like they are hitting their stride just at the right moment. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out with an eye-catching innings that set a new record in the Eliminator against SRH, Then again, Riyan Parag has been continuing his smart captaincy by making aggressive tactical decisions. RR’s bowling unit, spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, has also done a great job in these last few matches.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Mullanpur Stadium has overall favored the batsmen in IPL 2026 Yet the bowlers have got some swings with the ball during the first few overs under the lights. The second innings will probably be affected by the dew Quite a bit, so the toss may turn out to be very crucial. Those teams who bat second have had a higher rate of success at this ground during the tournament, and most of the time the captains have opted to bowl first.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Head-to-head

Category Gujarat TItans (GT) Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Matches Played 10 10
Won 7 3
Lost 3 7
No Result 0 0
Last Five Matches 3 Wins, 2 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses

 

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: How to buy tickets?

Tickets for the GT vs. RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match are available at the District by Zomato website and app. Online ticket prices for the GT vs. RR Qualifier 2 match vary between 2250 to 17500 as the stand and availability. To confirm the latest seat categories and prices, fans should check the District platform.

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IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know
Tags: GT vs RRgujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL 2026 Qualifier 2jofra archerrajasthan royalsRiyan Paragshubman gillVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know

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