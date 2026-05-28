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Home > Entertainment News > Cringe or Cute? Shraddha Kapoor Gets Trolled As Viral Dance Video Divides Fans

Cringe or Cute? Shraddha Kapoor Gets Trolled As Viral Dance Video Divides Fans

Shraddha Kapoor has made social media to go debating with her latest Instagram drop. The Stree 2 actress shared an unfiltered, high-energy video of herself dancing in her pajamas to Michael Jackson’s iconic track "Bad," triggering a debate across entertainment forums about the boundary between harmless relatability and forced attention-seeking.

Shardha Kapoor Pic- Instagram @shraddhakapoor
Shardha Kapoor Pic- Instagram @shraddhakapoor

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 16:21 IST

Shraddha Kapoor Trolled: Bollywood’s queen, Shraddha Kapoor has made social media to go debating with her latest Instagram drop. The Stree 2 actress shared an unfiltered, high-energy video of herself dancing in her pajamas to Michael Jackson’s iconic track “Bad,” triggering a debate across social media about the boundary between harmless relatability and forced attention seeking.



While her massive fanbase rushed to label the clip “adorable,” a section of netizens has criticized the 39-year-old actress, calling her signature “quirky girl” routine cringeworthy and an artificial attempt to maintain digital relevance.

In the viral reel, Kapoor is seen breaking into over-the-top dance moves in casual wear inside her home. While her carefree energy stole the spotlight, viewers were quick to catch two major details: her cheekily worded caption hinting at her rumored relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody, and her visibly cluttered bed in the background.

The caption read: “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye” (Find someone who can make you dance like this). With Mody reportedly capturing the moment, the video went viral fueling the relationship and marriage rumours of the couple.

Why Is the Video Being Labeled “Cringe”? 

Despite her relatable, everyday girl persona over the years, the internet believes that it might be time that this portrayal of hers might be losing its shine.While she might want to present her imperfect and normal girl look people are wondering if this is real or just for the show.



Trollers didn’t hold back on X and Instagram , arguing that her exaggerated expressions feel forced. One viral post noted, Shraddha Kapoor is 40, and she is still doing all sorts of cringe stuff on social media for attention and relevancy.” 

With a number of projects lined up including the Tumbbad prequel Pahadpangira, the supernatural drama Naagin, and the Marathi folk artist biopic Eetha, critics argue these active posts on social media are a way to just keep her relevant and keeping the buzz around her name and engagements going.

The Fans To The Rescue

With all the trolling coming towards their favourite bollywood star, fans quickly came to defend Shraddha on a whim. With Comments such as “I’m officially Shraddha pagluuuu” and “missed this MAAKAD energy 😂” Shraddha fans proved that this is not something weird for her and definitely not the first time for her going all out in this manner.

One fan commented on a troll post, “Oh no, a woman over 30 having uncurated fun in her own room instead of acting like a stiff museum exhibit? The horror. Let her vibe, bro, it’s not that deep

Her huge fanbase is a testament that you can attain numbers while being real and true to the people as well. Her fans pointed out the double standards of the society where they praise a male actor for his fitness and energetic approach in her fifties but troll Sharddha for her age. 

ALSO READ:  Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’

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Cringe or Cute? Shraddha Kapoor Gets Trolled As Viral Dance Video Divides Fans
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Cringe or Cute? Shraddha Kapoor Gets Trolled As Viral Dance Video Divides Fans
Cringe or Cute? Shraddha Kapoor Gets Trolled As Viral Dance Video Divides Fans
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