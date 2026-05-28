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Home > Sports News > Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & African Football Records

Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & African Football Records

Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, key players, coach, qualification journey and African football records explained.

Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & African Football Records
Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & African Football Records

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 16:44 IST

Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Egypt national football team is preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with high hopes from fans across Africa and the Middle East. The Pharaohs earned their place in the tournament following a powerful CAF qualifying campaign and will be heading to the 2026 World Cup being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Head coach Hossam Hassan and captain Mohamed Salah are guiding Egypt on a quest to make history on the world stage. The squad is well-balanced and exciting, with experienced stars mixed with young talents. Egypt are one of Africa’s most successful football nations and will look to improve their World Cup record after qualifying for the tournament for the fourth time in history.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Egypt announced a provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on 21 May. The final squad will be finalised before the tournament starts. Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush will probably spearhead the attack.

  • Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, El Mahdi Soliman, Mohamed Alaa.
  • Defenders: Mohamed Hany, Tarek Alaa, Hamdy Fathy, Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Abdelmonemn, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez.
  • Midfielders: Marwan Ateya, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad, Mahmoud Saber, Ahmed Zizo, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Ziko, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ibrahim Adel, Haissem Hassan.
  • Forwards: Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah, Aqtay Abdallah, Hamza Abdelkarim. 

FIFA Ranking

Egypt are currently sat around 29th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Regular appearances in CAF competitions and World Cup qualifiers have kept the team among Africa’s top ranked nations. Salah remains the biggest international star in the squad but players like Omar Marmoush and Emam Ashour have also become key figures for the national team.

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Tournament History and African Football Records

Egypt is one of Africa’s oldest football nations. The Pharaohs became the first African and Arab team to take part in a FIFA World Cup when they played in the 1934 tournament in Italy. They also qualified to the 1990, 2018 and 2026 tournaments. But Egypt has never won a World Cup match.

Egypt is the giant of African football history, but not of the World Cup. The team has won the Africa Cup of Nations a record seven times, more than any other African nation.  Their glory days were 2006-2010 when they won three AFCON titles consecutively.

Egypt’s football history has been written by legendary names like Hossam Hassan, Ahmed Hassan, Essam El Hadary and Mohamed Salah. Egypt will head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time and test themselves against the best in the world.

Also Read: United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

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Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & African Football Records
Tags: egyptEgypt FIFA rankingEgypt FIFA World Cup 2026 squadEgypt football recordsEgypt World Cup historyFIFA WC 2026Mohamed Salah Egypt

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Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & African Football Records
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