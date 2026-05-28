Ajmer Road Horror: Former Sarpanch Among Four Family Members Found Dead After Car Bursts Into Flames In Rajasthan

Four members of a family, including a former Sarpanch and a former district council member, were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a burnt vehicle in the Shrirampura village of Ajmer district early Thursday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as former Sarpanch Ram Singh Chaudhary, his 79-year-old mother, his 30-year-old cousin sister, and his wife Suryagyan, who had previously served as a member of the district council.

Burnt Vehicle Found Near Residence

Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwal stated that the incident likely occurred between 4:00 AM and 5:00 AM. ‘The bodies were discovered in a burnt car approximately 500 meters away from their residence, just off the main road. Upon inspection, three of the bodies were found completely charred, while the fourth body was partially burnt and bore visible injury marks,’ SP Agarwal said.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: SP Harshvardhan Agrawal says, “This incident took place in Shrirampur village, under the jurisdiction of the Borada Police Station, and likely occurred sometime between 4:00 AM and 5:00 AM. The victims are Ram Singh Chaudhary, a former Sarpanch, his… pic.twitter.com/Rz70ltI6H6 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 28, 2026







Police Investigating Multiple Angles: The SP further informed that forensic teams, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Mobile Forensic Unit (MOB), have been deployed to the site to collect evidence.

‘We are currently investigating the matter from two primary angles: whether a short circuit in the vehicle triggered the fire or if the victims were murdered before the car was set ablaze. The FSL and MOB teams have visited multiple locations and gathered crucial evidence. We are connecting the dots and expect a breakthrough soon,’ the SP added.

According to the police, the circumstances surrounding the deaths are highly suspicious. A few family members have been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.



(Inputs From ANI)

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