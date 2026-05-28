Netherlands World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Van Dijk, De Jong & Gakpo

Netherlands national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Netherlands national football team are heading into the FIFA World Cup once again with high hopes and a talented squad full of experienced stars and young talent. The 2026 tournament will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico and Ronald Koeman’s side have already shown good form in qualification. Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo are among the key names leading the group named by the Dutch team on May 27. The Netherlands hope to finally win their first World Cup title after finishing third place three times in history. Oranje head into the tournament as one of Europe’s strongest footballing nations with a balanced squad, solid defence and creative midfield.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Ronald Koeman has announced the Netherlands’ official 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team is a blend of experienced leadership and exciting youth.

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen Defenders: Nathan Aké, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato, Jurriën Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk

Nathan Aké, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato, Jurriën Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

Meanwhile, captain Virgil van Dijk continues to lead the squad and despite recent fitness issues, Memphis Depay remains the main attacking figure for the team. There is a lot of hope that young talents such as Jorrel Hato and Ryan Gravenberch will be important in the tournament.

FIFA Ranking

The Netherlands are ranked 7th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. They are performing well in competitions and World Cup qualifiers. This keeps them amongst the best football teams in the world. Ronald Koemans Dutch team is good at football. They have a defense and fast attacks. The Netherlands got into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They won their UEFA qualifying group without losing any games. A 4-0 win over Lithuania was really important, for them.

Tournament History and Historic Records

The Netherlands are considered one of the strongest teams in World Cup history despite never winning the trophy. They have reached the FIFA World Cup final three times in 1974, 1978 and 2010 but finished runners-up on each occasion. The team also secured third place in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.The Dutch national team has appeared in the FIFA World Cup 12 times and is famous for introducing “Total Football,” a tactical style that changed modern football forever. The Dutch team has had some great players. People like Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp and Arjen Robben are players who are famous.

The Netherlands did well in the World Cup.. They also did well in other tournaments. The Netherlands won the UEFA European Championship in 1988. They were second in the UEFA Nations League in 2019. The Dutch team has players with a lot of experience and new young players who are very good. The Dutch team hopes to win the FIFA World Cup for the time, in 2026.