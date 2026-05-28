Ivory Coast National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & AFCON Champions Challenge

Ivory Coast national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast have a talented squad full of experienced stars and exciting young players preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Elephants return to the World Cup after missing the last two editions with the tournament to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ivory Coast, coached by Emerse Faé, qualified with solid performances and now hopes to make a bigger impact on the world stage. The squad includes players from top European leagues and leaders such as Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré and Amad Diallo are expected to play a key role. Ivory Coast fans, known for producing some of the world’s most powerful and skillful footballers, are hoping this squad can finally help the country get past the group stage for the first time in the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Here is Ivory Coast’s official 26-man squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont

Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo

Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Franck Kessié, Christ Inao Oulaï, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean Michaël Seri

Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Franck Kessié, Christ Inao Oulaï, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean Michaël Seri Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

Emerse Faé has built a well-balanced squad with good defensive options and some fast attacking players. In attack, creativity will come from Amad Diallo and Simon Adingra, with Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré the control in the midfield. Reliable players at the back for the team are defenders Evan Ndicka and Ousmane Diomande.

FIFA Ranking

Ivory Coast are currently 34th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings . The team has been improving gradually since winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their recent outings under Emerse Faé have helped them get back among Africa’s top national sides.

Tournament History and Achievements

Ivory Coast will be appearing in their fourth FIFA World Cup in 2026 having previously qualified for the tournaments in 2006, 2010 and 2014. The Elephants failed to progress beyond the group stage in those editions, but the team consistently showed their quality against some of the world’s strongest countries. The golden generation saw legends Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré, Salomon Kalou and Gervinho who helped to make Ivory Coast one of Africa’s most respected football teams. The side has some memorable wins and had pushed big nations like Brazil, Portugal and Argentina in tough World Cup groups.

Ivory Coast have also been very successful in African football winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992 2015 and 2023. It was all the more historic because the 2023 AFCON win was delivered on home soil following a dramatic turnaround under coach Emerse Faé. After nearly being knocked out in the group stage, the team fought back hard and lifted the trophy in front of home fans.The current squad includes experienced stars like Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré, and exciting young talents such as Amad Diallo and Simon Adingra, giving Ivory Coast strong hopes of going deeper at the 2026 World Cup.