Iran World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Taremi, Jahanbakhsh & Hajsafi

Iran national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: High hopes from fans across Asia accompany the Iran national football team as it prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran, known as Team Melli, qualified for the tournament after an impressive AFC qualifying campaign and will compete in the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has an array of seasoned stars and young talents at his disposal with striker Mehdi Taremi the team’s biggest attacking threat. Iran secured their official qualification in March 2025 after a draw against Uzbekistan and will now look to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in history. Consistent, experienced and with a passionate football culture, the side remains one of Asia’s strongest football nations.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Iran has announced squad for The FIFA World Cup 2026 in May 2026:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Mohammed Khalifeh

Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Mohammed Khalifeh Defenders: Danial Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoka Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Omid Noorafkan, Ramin Rezaeian

Danial Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoka Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Omid Noorafkan, Ramin Rezaeian Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi

Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi Forwards: Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Hadi Habibinejad, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Amirhossein Mahmoudi, Kasra Taheri, Mehdi Taremi

Key players such as Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ehsan Hajsafi are expected to take on leadership roles during the tournament. Iran also brought in a number of young players to bolster the future of the national side.

FIFA Ranking

Iran remains one of the top-ranked football teams in Asia. The latest update of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking was in April 2026, and Iran are ranked around 21st in the world, still one of Asia’s top national teams. The team has been a consistent force in international competition over the last decade.

Tournament History and Asian Football Achievements

Iran is one of the most successful football nations in Asia’s history. Team Melli has won the AFC Asian Cup three times, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, thus becoming one of the few teams to win the tournament during three consecutive editions. The country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup on seven occasions, including the upcoming 2026 tournament. The previous editions took place in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Iran has qualified for the 2026 World Cup with a dominant campaign in the AFC qualifiers, led by Mehdi Taremi’s goals.

Iran has yet to get out of the group stage of the World Cup, but has had plenty of moments to celebrate, including wins over the United States in 1998 and Wales in 2022. Iran also reached the semi-finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and regularly plays Asia’s best sides such as Japan, South Korea and Australia. Iran will be aiming to make history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with experienced leadership, a well-balanced squad and strong fan support.