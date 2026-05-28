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Home > Sports News > Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years

Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years

Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, key players, tournament history and major achievements explained.

Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years
Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 17:48 IST

Turkey national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Turkey national football team are gearing up for FIFA World Cup 2026 with high hopes after a return to the tournament for the first time since 2002. The competition will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Türkiye qualified after a strong playoff campaign under head coach Vincenzo Montella and continued the progress they showed at UEFA Euro 2024 where they reached the quarter-finals. Turkey has been one of the dangerous dark horses heading into the tournament with talented young stars like Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız and experienced captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Their attacking football and the growing depth of the squad is exciting Turkish football fans everywhere.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 probable squad (not the final official list) Head coach Vincenzo Montella has gathered a balanced side with experienced internationals and promising young players who have impressed in European football. 

  • Goalkeepers: Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Gunok, Altay Bayindir, Muhammed Sengezer, Ersin Destanoglu.
  • Defenders: Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Ozan Kabak, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali, Samet Akaydin, Mustafa Eskihellac, Yusuf Akcicek, Ahmetcan Kaplan.
  • Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglou, Kaan Ayhan, Orkun Kokcu, Ismail Yuksek, Salih Ozcan, Atakan Karazor, Demir Ege Tiknaz.
  • Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Yunus Akgun, Oguz Aydin, Deniz Gul, Yusuf Sari, Can Uzun, Aral Simsir.

Turkey have a squad full of technically gifted players, especially in midfield and attack. The future of Turkish football lies in Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz with Hakan Calhanoglou leading and creating. In the back Merih Demiral and Ferdi Kadioglu offer experience and stability.

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FIFA Ranking

Turkey are now 22nd in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Turkey team has been playing great in UEFA Nations League, Euro 2024 and World Cup qualifying playoffs and has been doing well and moving up in the rankings. Turkey are one of the fastest-improving sides in Europe. because they like to attack and they have many players who are very good. The Turkish team is a joy to watch.

Tournament History and Historic Achievements

Turkey have qualified for the FIFA World Cup three times, in 1954, 2002 and 2026. Turkey’s best performance in FIFA World Cup was 2002. This was the time when the FIFA World Cup was held in South Korea and Japan and Turkey came into the picture. Turkey played some games against Japan, Senegal and South Korea. They were up against Brazil in the semi-finals.

The Turkey side also did well in the UEFA Euro 2024 games where they reached the quarter-finals. They played against some of the teams in Europe and did well there.Turkey is a country where the people are very good in football, especially the people who play in the middle of the field. Turkish people get very excited when they watch football. There are some famous football players from Turkey. Even today, Hakan Şükür, Rüştü Reçber and İlhan Mansız are still remembered.

Now Turkey team is led by Vincenzo Montella. Again they are trying to do something big in the World Cup. Turkey’s fans believe the team has a combination of young players, creative players and players, with a lot of experience and this might help Turkey do well in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Turkey supporters think Turkey can be one of the teams to surprise everyone in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Also Read: Qatar National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Asian Cup Achievements

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Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years
Tags: turkey fifa ranking 2026turkey fifa world cup 2026 squadturkey football teamturkey world cup historyvincenzo montella turkey

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Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years

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Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years
Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years
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