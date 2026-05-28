Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Arrests Mother-in-Law And Ex-Judge Giribala Singh After Bail Cancellation

In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested retired judge Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the deceased, following the cancellation of her anticipatory bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The arrest comes weeks after Twisha Sharma was found dead under suspicious circumstances on May 12. An FIR was registered on May 15, the same day a Bhopal trial court granted interim protection from arrest to Giribala Singh. Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, remains in CBI custody as the investigation continues.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail

A day before the arrest, the Madhya Pradesh High Court set aside the anticipatory bail order granted to Giribala Singh by a lower court.

Justice Devanarayan Mishra referred to the seriousness of the allegations in the case and also noted the defiance of the accused in the conduct of investigation. The court observed that the trial court had not examined the evidence available before awarding relief.

The High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to the accused by the trial court under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act and allowed the CBI to detain Singh.

Twisha Sharma Death Case Under CBI Investigation

The untimely death of Twisha Sharma has become a matter of public interest. The CBI is currently investigating allegations of dowry harassment and other offences and is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Twisha Sharma as well as collecting proofs of all parties involved.

The arrest of Giribala Singh is a major development in the case, after Twisha’s husband was arrested.

Twisha’s Father Welcomes Court’s Decision

Reacting to the High Court’s order, Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, thanked the judiciary and all those who have supported the family in their pursuit of justice.

He described the cancellation of bail as an important milestone in the case and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

“I express my gratitude to everyone who has stood by us so far in this fight for justice. I pray that this is only the first step in this battle,” he said.

Family Expresses Faith In CBI Probe

Navnidhi Sharma also thanked the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for taking note of the case. Calling the High Court’s decision a positive message for society, he said he believes the CBI investigation will uncover the complete truth behind his daughter’s death.

He added that the latest developments have strengthened the family’s hope that those responsible will be held accountable as the investigation progresses.

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