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Home > Entertainment News > Blast X Review: Is Arjun Sarja’s Martial Arts Drama Worth The Ticket?

Blast X Review: Is Arjun Sarja’s Martial Arts Drama Worth The Ticket?

Blast has successfully capitalized on its promise of delivering unadulterated action. Audiences are overwhelmingly celebrating the film's breakneck pacing, specifically pointing out that it entirely avoids sluggish subplots, forced romantic angles, or pace-killing commercial track songs.

Blast Picture- X(@Ags_production)
Blast Picture- X(@Ags_production)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 17:30 IST

Blast Movie Review: ‘Blast’, directorial debut of Subash K Raj, this Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan starrer is AGS Entertainment’s highly anticipated martial arts actioner. With a good screentime of 2 hours and 24 minutes the film follows the story about a “family of fighters”.

As the first day shows wrap up across Tamil Nadu, social media is absolutely buzzing. Early viewers have rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, with the consensus branding it as a movie with no unwanted scenes. But does it truly justify your weekend ticket prices or is it just empty noise? Let’s break down the critical metrics and audience reception.

What Twitter Has To Say

If you are to go with the opening reactions, Blast has successfully capitalized on its promise of delivering unadulterated action. Audiences are overwhelmingly celebrating the film’s breakneck pacing, specifically pointing out that it entirely avoids sluggish subplots, forced romantic angles, or pace-killing commercial track songs.

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The Story: A Family of Martial Artists Against the Underworld

While the narrative might seem like a traditional commercial foundation, Blast finds its freshness from its lead character dynamics. The plot revolves around Rajaraman (Arjun Sarja), a disciplined karate master running a quiet pharmacy alongside his formidable, equally skilled wife Neelaveni (Abhirami). Their peaceful life takes a dangerous turn when their fierce daughter, Nila (Preity Mukhundhan), routinely uses her martial arts training to fight against local injustices.

When Nila’s righteous intervention accidentally disrupts a ₹7,000 crore illegal smuggling syndicate run by the corporate kingpin Varun Dayalan (John Kokken) and his volatile lieutenant Abraham (Arjun Chidambaram), the entire family is forced into a high stakes battle for their survival.

What Works and What Doesn’t

The Highs

The biggest high for the blast is in its execution of the “hero” archetype. Preity Mukhundhan doesn’t sit back and let male lead do the fighting, she effectively shoulders the structural responsibilities of a traditional mass hero, on the other hand stunt director Phoenix Prabhu delivers standout, creative combat sequences. A standout moment involves the family quietly and systematically neutralizing an entire gang in a public space without alerting the surrounding crowd. Also, the movie being action centric and no wanted scenes is a plus too.

The Lows

While the film might seem all good but there are a few things people are wondering could have been improved as well. If you strip away the martial arts, the core narrative framework remains highly predictable. The overarching conflict and corporate villain tropes follow well-trodden paths. Other than that, the first act spends considerable time establishing the family’s routine and setting up the dual parallel tracks before the primary conflict erupts.

The Definitive Takeaway

 Blast completely lives up to its name. By tightly knitting authentic martial arts choreography with a family dynamic, Subash K Raj has delivered a highly engaging, stylized action entertainer. If you are looking for a slick, fast-paced commercial film that respects your time and leaves out the typical cinematic fluff, this is absolutely worth the price of admission. 

ALSO READ:  Cringe or Cute? Shraddha Kapoor Gets Trolled As Viral Dance Video Divides Fans

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Blast X Review: Is Arjun Sarja’s Martial Arts Drama Worth The Ticket?
Tags: Blast 2026Blast Movie ArjunBlast Movie ReviewBlast Movie Review TamilBlast Movie TamilBlast Tamil MovieBlast Tamil Movie Review

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Blast X Review: Is Arjun Sarja’s Martial Arts Drama Worth The Ticket?
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