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Home > Sports News > Sweden National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Tournament Preview

Sweden National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Tournament Preview

Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, key players, coach, records and tournament history, explained.

Sweden National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Tournament Preview
Sweden National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Tournament Preview

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 16:59 IST

Sweden national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Sweden’s national football team is heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a talented squad, full of experienced European stars and young guns on the rise. Sweden, coached by Graham Potter, are preparing for their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2018. The tournament will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 2026. Sweden qualified through the UEFA pathway and will hope to make another big splash on the biggest stage in football. The squad announced by Potter is viewed as the official 26-man squad for the tournament and includes key names such as Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga. Sweden have a well-balanced squad, with attacking depth and experienced defenders, and could be one of the surprise teams of the competition.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Squad for Sweden national football team for FIFA World Cup 2026:

  • Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom
  • Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Emil Holm, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf, Erik Smith, Carl Starfelt, Elliot Stroud, Daniel Svensson
  • Midfielders: Taha Ali, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlström, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli
  • Forwards: Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak, Gustaf Nilsson, Benjamin Nygren

Sweden’s attack will rely heavily on Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, who have both had excellent seasons with their European clubs. Anthony Elanga can bring pace on the wings and Lucas Bergvall’s creativity in midfield can add more quality to the team. Captain Victor Lindelöf will marshal the defence with Isak Hien and Gabriel Gudmundsson expected to play key roles at the back.

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FIFA Ranking

Sweden are currently ranked around 38th in the world in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Graham Potter’s team has developed despite inconsistent qualifying performances. Sweden were as recent as 1994 second in the FIFA rankings when they finished third in that year’s FIFA World Cup.

Key Records and Tournament History

Sweden have a proud footballing heritage and are still one of Europe’s most respected national sides. The team has made 12 appearances in the FIFA World Cup. Their best performance was in 1958 when they made the final on home soil but finished as runners-up. Sweden also finished third in 1950 and 1994. They made it to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup but were eliminated by England.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, a former striker, is Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals on the international stage. Anders Svensson has the record for appearances. The current squad, a mix of youth, energy and experience, will look to write a new successful chapter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read: SRH vs RR: List Of Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IPL 2026 Eliminator Match | Check Details

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Sweden National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Tournament Preview
Tags: alexander isak swedenFIFA WC 2026swedensweden fifa rankingsweden fifa world cup 2026 squadsweden football team 2026sweden world cup history

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Sweden National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Tournament Preview
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