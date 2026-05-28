Paraguay National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Comeback

Paraguay national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Paraguay national football team are gearing up for their return to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after qualifying through the tough South American CONMEBOL qualifiers. The tournament will be held in June and July 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Paraguay booked their place with Gustavo Alfaro as head coach, who helped the team to improve its defensive organization and consistency in key games. The squad mixes the experience of players such as Gustavo Gómez and Miguel Almirón with the youth of players such as Julio Enciso and Diego Gómez. Paraguay last featured at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals. It’s important because it’s the country’s comeback to football’s biggest tournament after missing the last three World Cups and restores faith among supporters across the country.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Paraguay have yet to name their final squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The current list is a likely squad based on recent qualifiers and international matches.

Goalkeepers : Roberto Fernández, Orlando Gill, Gastón Olveira, Carlos Coronel, Santiago Rojas, Juan Espínola

: Roberto Fernández, Orlando Gill, Gastón Olveira, Carlos Coronel, Santiago Rojas, Juan Espínola Defenders : Gustavo Gómez, Júnior Alonso, Fabián Balbuena, Omar Alderete, Juan Caceres, Blas Riveros, Alan Benitez, Agustin Sandez, Mateo Gamarra, Saul Salcedo, Jose Canale, Diego León, Alexandro Maidana, Alcides Benitez, Ronaldo Dejesus, Alan Nuñez

: Gustavo Gómez, Júnior Alonso, Fabián Balbuena, Omar Alderete, Juan Caceres, Blas Riveros, Alan Benitez, Agustin Sandez, Mateo Gamarra, Saul Salcedo, Jose Canale, Diego León, Alexandro Maidana, Alcides Benitez, Ronaldo Dejesus, Alan Nuñez Midfielders : Miguel Almirón, Mathías Villasanti, Kaku, Andrés Cubas, Ramón Sosa, Diego Gómez, Damián Bobadilla, Braian Ojeda, Matías Galarza, Robert Piris Da Motta, Alvaro Campuzano, Diego Gonzalez, Hugo Cuenca, Mauricio Magalhaes, Lucas Romero, Enso González, Ruben Lezcano

: Miguel Almirón, Mathías Villasanti, Kaku, Andrés Cubas, Ramón Sosa, Diego Gómez, Damián Bobadilla, Braian Ojeda, Matías Galarza, Robert Piris Da Motta, Alvaro Campuzano, Diego Gonzalez, Hugo Cuenca, Mauricio Magalhaes, Lucas Romero, Enso González, Ruben Lezcano Forwards: Oscar Romero, Ángel Romero, Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Carlos Gonzalez, Alex Arce, Adam Bareiro, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Isidro Pitta, Ronaldo Martinez, Gustavo Caballero, Robert Morales, Adrian Alcaraz, Rodney Redes

Julio Enciso and Diego Gómez are among a clutch of young stars tipped to lead Paraguay’s next generation, with captain Gustavo Gómez providing leadership at the back. Miguel Almiron is one of the most creative attacking players in the team.

FIFA Ranking

Paraguay currently stands 48th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Several strong performances during qualification matches saw their ranking improve.

The team had some important results against strong South American sides and showed defensive discipline with Gustavo Alfaro. Paraguay improved to qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

Tournament History & Key Stats

Paraguay will be appearing in a FIFA World Cup for the ninth time in 2026. The team’s best performance was at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, when they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in history.

The national side also qualified for four consecutive World Cups between 1998 and 2010. Paraguay has been a major player in the history of football with big names such as José Luis Chilavert and Roque Santa Cruz.

Key Stats:

FIFA World Cup: 9 appearances (Including 2026)

Best Result: Quarterfinals (2010)

Current Head Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Most caps Paulo da Silva

Top goal scorer of all time: Roque Santa Cruz

Paraguay are not one of the tournament favorites, but they play a disciplined game, with a good defense and a fighting mentality, making them a difficult opponent for any team.