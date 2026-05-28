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Home > Sports News > Curacao National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Key Players, Ranking & Qualification Dream

Curacao National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Key Players, Ranking & Qualification Dream

Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, qualification journey, key players, coach, achievements and tournament history.

Curacao National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Key Players, Ranking & Qualification Dream
Curacao National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Key Players, Ranking & Qualification Dream

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 17:40 IST

Curaçao national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: Curaçao’s national football team is hard at work to make history by qualifying for its first ever FIFA World Cup in 2026. In the past few years Curaçao, a Caribbean island nation, has continued to improve in international football, playing under CONCACAF, with the help of experienced Dutch-Curaçaoan players and great management. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest in tournament history with 48 teams and will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Fans of Curaçao are hoping the team can make history by qualifying for the World Cup through the CONCACAF qualifiers. The squad, under head coach Dick Advocaat, combines experience and youth, giving the nation a realistic shot at competing strongly in the qualification campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

This is the likely Curaçao squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The squad is yet to be officially confirmed. 

  • Goalkeepers: Eloy Room, Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch
  • Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer, Joshua Brenet, Roshon van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Shurandy Sambo
  • Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Kevin Felida, Ar’jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin, Godfried Roemeratoe
  • Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse, Tahith Chong, Kenji Gorre, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas, Jurgen Locadia, Jearl Margaritha

Key players for Curacao are goalkeeper Eloy Room, midfielder Juninho Bacuna and winger Tahith Chong. And the attackers are quick and creative, while experienced defenders like Riechedly Bazoer and Joshua Brenet offer stability at the back.

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FIFA Ranking

As of 2026, Curaçao is one of the stronger emerging teams in the Caribbean region and is usually ranked inside the top 100 of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. They have moved up in the rankings a lot from previous years due to consistent performances in CONCACAF events and Nations League matches. The team’s rise has also given them more exposure on the international stage and a tougher competition against top regional teams like Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.

Qualification Journey

Curaçao kicked off its march to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a lot of optimism. With the World Cup now having 48 teams, more countries from CONCACAF can qualify and Curaçao has a chance.

The team under coach Dick Advocaat is based on defense and quick counterattacks. Many of Curaçao’s players play professionally in leagues mainly in the Netherlands which has improved the teams quality.

Since the Netherlands Antilles broke up, Curaçao’s football has grown fast and the country is now a member of FIFA. Curaçao has qualified for the CONCACAF Gold Cup times and has gained respect for giving bigger teams a tough time.

Tournament History and Achievements

Curaçao have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, but their international football is improving. They won the Caribbean Cup in 2017, among other successes. They have also participated in CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League tournaments.

The teams managed their highest FIFA ranking in 2019 (80 teams in the world). With the 2026 qualifiers, Curaçao is hoping for a big change in their football history, with better football stadiums and players. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico National Football Team, Squad, FIFA Ranking, Head-to-Head & Tournament Records

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Curacao National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Key Players, Ranking & Qualification Dream
Tags: curacao fifa rankingcuracao fifa world cup 2026 squadcuracao football team squad 2026curacao national football team playerscuracao world cup 2026 qualifiers

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Curacao National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Key Players, Ranking & Qualification Dream
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