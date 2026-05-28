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Home > Sports News > Germany National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Redemption Mission

Germany National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Redemption Mission

Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, star players and complete 4-time World Cup champions history explained.

Germany National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Redemption Mission
Germany National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Redemption Mission

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 17:44 IST

Germany national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Germany national football team will once again be one of the strongest and most successful nations in football history to enter the FIFA World Cup. Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is due to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Germany have not progressed past the group stage in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments and are looking to re-establish themselves at the top of world football with a new generation of exciting talent. The four-time world champions have assembled a well-balanced side of experienced stars and exciting young talents. Germany are back to be serious contenders again on football’s biggest stage, with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Joshua Kimmich leading the charge.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Germany have named their official 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 under head coach Julian Nagelsmann. 

  • Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel.
  • Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw.
  • Midfielders: Pascal Gross, Joshua Kimmich, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Angelo Stiller, Leon Goretzka, Florian Wirtz, Jamie Leweling.
  • Forwards: Maximilian Beier, Kai Havertz, Lennart Karl, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Deniz Undav, Nick Woltemade.

The squad has a good mix of young and experienced players. In goal Manuel Neuer is the leader, while Antonio Rüdiger organises things at the back. Musiala and Wirtz are likely to be the main creators, with Kai Havertz likely to spearhead the line. The squad has been invigorated by the arrival of young guns Lennart Karl and Nathaniel Brown.

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FIFA Ranking

Germany is currently among the top football nations in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings going into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Julian Nagelsmann has the team playing in a more aggressive, attacking style of football and they have improved, despite recent struggles in major tournaments.

Germany qualified easily for the World Cup and performed well in the UEFA qualification campaign. They have a combination of experienced internationals and exciting young players and are among the dark horses for the tournament.

Tournament History and Achievements

Germany is one of the national teams in the history of FIFA World Cup. Germany has won the World Cup four times (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014). The Germany team has also finished second four times. Made a couple of semi-finals. Germany’s 2014 World Cup victory is among the best campaigns in football history. Germany beat Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final and then defeated Argentina in the final with a Mario Götze goal in extra-time.

Great players have played for the Germany team over the years like Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller, Lothar Matthäus, Miroslav Klose and Philipp Lahm. These players have helped the Germany team to become famous all around the world. Miroslav Klose is still the record holder for the goals in the history of the FIFA World Cup with 16 goals.

What the Germany team wants to do in 2026 after not doing so well in 2018 and 2022. The German team failed to get past the group stage in 2018 and 2022. Fans believe Julian Nagelsmann can build a team of young players to win the World Cup again for Germany. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada Squad, Key Players, FIFA Ranking & Road to Knockout Stage Explained

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Germany National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Redemption Mission
Tags: FIFA WC 2026germanyGermany FIFA ranking 2026Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 SquadGermany football team historyGermany World Cup championsJulian Nagelsmann Germany

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