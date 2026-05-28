Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Teases Mark Ruffalo’s Return — Is Marvel Bringing Back Beast Hulk?

Mark Ruffalo News: The cat is out of the bag, Mark Ruffalo is returning as Bruce Banner, and the latest leaks have confirmed that it is the green rage monster himself who is crashing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting theaters on July 31, 2026.

While Marvel’s first trailer only showed a glimpse of a heavily restricted Bruce Banner, a series of recent merchandise and action figure leaks have stripped away the mystery, promising a massive shift from the smart Hulk to the beast one.

Beast Hulk vs. Smart Hulk: The Plot Leak

According to leaked product descriptions from an upcoming Bandai S.H. Figuarts figure, the film is set to fundamentally break what Bruce Banner built for himself over the last few MCU phases:

“In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Bruce Banner uses an inhibitor that keeps him in human form since the events of Endgame. But this constraint has its limits: the film marks the return of the Hulk in his feral form, a departure from the Smart Hulk of previous films.” the product description read.

This confirms a narrative reset that many fans have been asking for since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The polarizing “Smart Hulk” persona is seemingly being pushed aside. Instead, the failure of Banner’s arm-mounted inhibitor device triggers a regression into a wilder, more savage, and unpredictable version of the beast.

A Parallel Struggle with Peter Parker

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the new Spiderman movie catches up with Peter Parker four years after the memory wiping events of No Way Home. Living completely alone and as a full-time Spider-Man in New York City. Peter begins experiencing a dangerous physical mutation that alters his own powers, including the evolution of organic web-shooters.

Peter turns to Banner, a quantum mechanics professor at Empire State University (ESU) for scientific help regarding his mutation problem. Ultimately, both heroes find themselves battling with physical transformations that they are losing control over.

The promotional artwork leaks which include a recently spotted line of apparel showing Spider-Man swinging around a roaring Hulk beneath a vintage comic-style “SMASH!!” graphics strongly indicate that these two won’t just be talking science in a lab and things might get ugly for our neighborhood superhero.

By leaning directly into the classic, comic-book style conflict, Spiderman: Brand New Day looks to deliver a classic hero-versus-hero movie similar to Thor: Ragnarok, setting the stage for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

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