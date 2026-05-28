French Open 2026: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Eyes Roland Garros Glory Without Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Attendance

Jannik Sinner Girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic: World Number 1 Jannik Sinner comes into this French Open 2026 certainly as the favourite to win the tournament. The Italian’s biggest opponent possibly would have been Carlos Alcaraz. But the Spaniard has been ruled out of the Roland Garros. While it is certain that Sinner should be winning the tournament, there is a notable miss in his entourage. Sinner’s girlfriend and top model, Laila Hasanovic, is not attending any of the matches of the World number one ranked tennis player.

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic to miss French Open 2026

On May 28, Jannik Sinner of Italy will be competing in the second round after his first round win at the 2026 French Open. Although he is presently the world No.1 and will have a major skill advantage over Juan Manuel Cerundolo, his opponent, one thing about this match is causing a lot of excitement.

Hasanovic took to Instagram several stories again and shared a selfie with her dog in an elevator mirror and a photo of the dog tugging a leash on a pavement in Europe. In her final story, a pic of a vibrant sunset over the Danish capital, she wrote: “As much as I love being away and traveling for work, there’s always something so special about coming back to Copenhagen. I feel so lucky to have a place that feels this much like home.”

Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic Relationship

In 2025, Sinner and Hasanovic made their relationship public. She has been a model and digital producer for well-known luxury brands such as Armani Beauty and Prada Beauty. More recently, she launched her own line of self-tanning products named NRD55, and the brand is currently expanding its delivery across Europe. At the same time, she keeps accompanying Sinner’s family in his player’s box. Hasanovic was emotionally watching the Monte-Carlo Masters when Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win the title and the number one spot in the world rankings, and the two happily hugged each other. In fact, it was during the Italian Open final weekend that Hasanovic was spotted sitting next to Jannik’s mother, Siglinde, and brother, Mark Sinner.

French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner favourite to win Roland Garros

The current world No. 1 just clinched the Italian Open at his home venue after a remarkable 2026 season of winning two back-to-back titles. Because of this, he is the obvious frontrunner for the French Open trophy, which would be the final piece for his Career Grand Slam. Sinner took down French wildcard Clo Tabur very convincingly in the first round. On May 28 (today), the Italian youngster will get back to action as he faces off against Juan Manuel Cerndolo from Argentina in the second round at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

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