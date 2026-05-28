USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections canada Delhi BJP President ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida

Miami Florida weather update today indicates hot and humid conditions with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Forecasters are also tracking scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms as heatwave-like conditions continue across South Florida.

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida (Photo generated by AI)
USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 18:49 IST

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Expect another day of extreme heat and humidity in Miami and much of South Florida, with temperatures staying above seasonal averages. Forecasters expect daytime highs to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit, while the heat index could make conditions feel even hotter during the afternoon hours. Weather experts say the combination of tropical moisture and light winds is creating uncomfortable outdoor conditions across the region.

Meteorologists have warned residents to stay hydrated and avoid extended exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours. The hot and muggy weather pattern is expected to continue into the weekend, with little overnight cooling in urban areas, including downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Local forecasts indicate that “feels-like” temperatures may continue reaching the mid-90s due to elevated humidity levels.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Chances Increase

Alongside the heatwave-like conditions, South Florida is also preparing for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Forecasters are tracking deep tropical moisture moving north from the Caribbean and Gulf regions, increasing rain chances across Miami-Dade County. Scattered showers began developing early Thursday morning, with stronger thunderstorms expected later in the afternoon and evening.

You Might Be Interested In

Weather agencies estimate rain chances between 60% and 70% across parts of South Florida through Friday. Some storms may produce torrential downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding in low-lying neighborhoods and poorly drained streets. Flood advisories were already issued Thursday morning after several areas received nearly three inches of rainfall within a short period.

Meteorologists say the weather pattern may continue through early next week. Although the rain could provide temporary relief from the heat, humidity levels are expected to remain high, keeping conditions sticky and uncomfortable across the Miami metropolitan area.

Flooding Risks and Travel Concerns

Heavy rain bands moving through South Florida have increased concerns about urban flooding and traffic disruptions. Officials are urging drivers to remain cautious during evening commutes as roads could quickly become waterlogged during sudden downpours. Several flood advisories were issued near downtown Miami and the Florida Keys after repeated thunderstorms moved across the area.

Beachgoers are also being advised to monitor rip current warnings and changing weather conditions before entering the water. Strong onshore winds and thunderstorms may create hazardous conditions along coastal areas during the late afternoon hours.

Miami Weather Forecast Snapshot

Weather Factor Forecast Details
Temperature High near 90°F
Feels Like Temperature Mid-90s due to humidity
Rain Chances 60% to 70%
Thunderstorm Timing Afternoon and evening
Main Risks Flash flooding, lightning, gusty winds
Weekend Outlook Continued heat and scattered storms

Wet Season Pattern Strengthens

Climate experts note that Miami is gradually transitioning into its typical summer wet season, a period known for daily thunderstorms, high humidity, and tropical downpours. Historical weather patterns show rainfall levels increase sharply toward the end of May and early June across South Florida.

Forecasters expect this unsettled weather pattern to remain in place for several more days, with repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely across the region. The public is advised to keep an umbrella handy, watch for weather warnings, and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida
Tags: miami florida weathermiami temperatureMiami weather forecast todayMiami Weather TodayMiami weather updateweather miami

RELATED News

US-Iran War To Begin Again? Trump Rejects Peace Deal If Gulf States Don’t Join Abraham Accords

22-Year-Old Gujarati Law Student Stabbed To Death In Canada

Fired JPMorgan Employee Wins $4 Million For Wrongful Termination

Top Lashkar Terrorist Saifullah Kasuri Warns Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Did Giorgia Meloni Follow PM Modi On Instagram Days After Unfollow Rumours?

LATEST NEWS

The Four Seasons Season 2: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Cast Details And More

Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake | WATCH

Road to UFC Season 5: When is Rabindra Dhant UFC Next Fight? Nepali MMA Fighter Wins Reaches Bantamweight Semi-Final

New Zealand National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Fixtures, Ranking & Stats

Paraguay National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Comeback

Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years

Germany National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Redemption Mission

Curacao National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Key Players, Ranking & Qualification Dream

Iran World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Taremi, Jahanbakhsh & Hajsafi

Ivory Coast National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & AFCON Champions Challenge

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida
USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida
USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida
USA Miami Weather Forecast Today (May 28, 2026): Heatwave Conditions And Rain Chances Expected Across South Florida

QUICK LINKS