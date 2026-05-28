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Home > Entertainment News > The Four Seasons Season 2: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Cast Details And More

The Four Seasons Season 2: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Cast Details And More

Vacation season has officially reopened, and with it comes a fresh dose of mid-life relationship drama. Universal Television and Netflix have officially dropped the highly anticipated second season of The Four Seasons, the hit comedy-drama co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield.

The Four Seasons Season 2 Picture- X (@netflix)
The Four Seasons Season 2 Picture- X (@netflix)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 18:34 IST

The Four Seasons Season 2: Vacation season has officially reopened, and with it comes a fresh dose of mid-life relationship drama. Universal Television and Netflix have officially dropped the highly anticipated second season of The Four Seasons, the hit comedy-drama co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield.

Adapted from Alan Alda’s iconic 1981 film of the same name, the series tracks a very close middle-aged friend group as they go through the realities of aging, long-term marriage, and personal evolution through their group vacations. Following a well-received debut chapter, Season 2 doubles down on its signature blend of wittiness and heavy emotional connect.

Release Date, OTT Platform And The Episode Guide 

Indian viewers looking to check with the group’s vocational chaos can stream the entire new season right now.

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  • OTT Platform: Netflix holds the exclusive worldwide streaming rights for the series.

  • Release Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

  • Release Time: The season followed Netflix’s standardized global release framework, dropping simultaneously across time zones at 12:30 PM IST (12:00 AM PT).

Following Netflix’s traditional release model, Netflix dropped the entire season as an immediate binge watch. Season 2 consists of a total 8 episodes of approximately 30 minutes each. Mirroring the structural framework of the first season, the narrative arc is divided into four distinct visual and thematic blocks dedicating two episodes to each calendar season.

The Star-Studded Cast

The stellar returning cast of The Four Seasons Season 2 is led by co-creator Tina Fey as Kate and Will Forte as her husband Jack, who spend the season going through independent career pivots and domestic blocks. They are joined by Colman Domingo as Danny and Marco Calvani as his husband Claude, whose relationship takes center stage as they are to take a life-altering geographical move to Italy. Rounding out the friend group is Kerri Kenney-Silver as the grieving Anne and Erika Henningsen as Ginny, who form an unexpected, complex bond following the off-screen passing of Nick (originally played by Steve Carell).

Plot: What to Expect from Season 2

The second season of The Four Seasons on Netflix takes a bit of a softer, more emotional turn after Nick suddenly dies.  Season 2 expands into a new narrative territory, taking the characters from domestic vacation homes all the way to Claude’s hometown in Italy by the season finale.

Dealing with Real-Life Gravity

While Season 1 focused heavily on the immediate comedic fallout of a group couple breaking up, Season 2 transitions into a more grounded and softer space. The characters are dealing with the weight of middle age grief, sudden career pivots, fracturing domestic security, and the reality of caring for aging parents.

High Stakes and Bitter Clashes

If you are going to watch the second season, you can expect underlying tensions within the group which might reach a boiling point. As Claude and Danny face a very difficult choice ahead of them, Kate and Jack try new things which might backfire and test their already fragile relationship.

This season might not end the way you expect, or it might. Let me not spoil it for you, you can watch it yourself and find what The Four Seasons Season 2 has in for you.

ALSO READ: Blast X Review: Is Arjun Sarja’s Martial Arts Drama Worth The Ticket?

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The Four Seasons Season 2: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Cast Details And More
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The Four Seasons Season 2: Release Date, Time, Episodes, Cast Details And More
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