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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH

Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH

A family in Agra's Shahganj area celebrated Bakrid by cutting a goat-themed cake instead of performing the traditional sacrifice. The viral video drew attention online, with family members saying the gesture highlighted compassion, humanity and the true spirit of sacrifice.

Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake (Screengrab Via X)
Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 18:25 IST

A unique Bakrid celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra has captured widespread attention online after a Muslim family chose to cut a goat-themed cake instead of performing the traditional animal sacrifice associated with Eid al-Adha. A video of the celebration has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about the meaning of sacrifice and faith. The incident took place in the Shahganj area of Agra, where Advocate Gul Chaman Sherwani and his family organised a special gathering at their residence, Tiranga Manzil, on Sherwani Marg.

Not performing the regular ritual of animal sacrifice, the family instead brought out a cake, with the picture of a goat on it, and celebrated the festival with their relatives. The family cut the cake before their respective relatives and guests, and thereby expressed their beliefs in the symbolic way.

Message Behind The Goat-Themed Cake

Speaking about the decision, Advocate Gul Chaman Sherwani said the gesture was intended to highlight the importance of intention and compassion in religious practices.

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According to him, Allah values sincerity and purity of intention more than outward displays. He said the true essence of sacrifice lies in overcoming negative traits such as greed, hatred, pride and ego rather than merely performing rituals.

Family Calls For Humanity And Harmony

Sherwani also expressed concern over what he described as increasing displays of wealth in the name of sacrifice. He said that a person with limited means can make a meaningful offering if it is done with genuine devotion and faith.

The family used the occasion to promote a message of humanity, mutual respect and love, urging people to focus on the spiritual values associated with the festival.

Understanding The Significance Of Bakrid

Bakrid, which is also called Eid al-Adha, is a major holiday in Islam. It marks the events surrounding the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son just as God told him to, as a test of his faith. Bakrid falls upon the conclusion of each year’s Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and is observed by Muslims worldwide with prayers, charitable deeds and the sharing of food between friends, family and those in their community who are in need.

Video Gains Attention Online

The family’s unconventional celebration quickly drew attention on social media, with many users praising the symbolic gesture and the message of compassion behind it. The viral video has generated discussion about different ways people interpret and observe the spirit of sacrifice during Eid al-Adha.

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Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH
Tags: Agra viral videoBakrid 2026Bakrid sacrificeEid al-Adha celebrationEid celebration viralgoat-themed cakeGul Chaman SherwaniShahganj Agra

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Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH

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Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH
Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH
Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH
Viral Video: Agra Muslim Family Celebrates Bakrid With Goat-Themed Cake Instead Of Traditional Sacrifice | WATCH

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