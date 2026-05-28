Road to UFC Season 5: When is Rabindra Dhant UFC Next Fight? Nepali MMA Fighter Wins Reaches Bantamweight Semi-Final

Road to UFC, Season 5: The Road to UFC for 2025 kicks off on the 28th May. The premier MMA event will be live from the Galaxy Arena in Macau. The Bantamweight and Featherweight quarter-finals will take place at the event. All eyes were on Nepal’s Rabindra Dhant as he looked to reach the semi-final in the Bantamweight category, facing the Philippines’ Kimbert Alintozon in the quarter-final.
Road to UFC Season 5: Rabindra Dhant beat Kimber Alintozon
Mountain made 🏔️
Rabindra Dhant poured on the strikes to get the TKO win on #RTU5!! pic.twitter.com/636P0R9XsT
— UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2026
Mixed martial Arts fighter from Nepal, Rabindra Dhant managed to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the UFC’s selection tournament, Road to UFC Season 5. On Thursday in the quarterfinal round, he got the better of Kimbert Alintozon of the Philippines to further his journey in the semifinals. Dhant was initially scheduled to go against Matty Iaan, but after Iaan got injured, Kimbert Alintozon of the Philippines was his substitute. Rabindra is a bantamweight fighter, and a victory for him means he walks into the UFC main stage fight. As of now, Rabindra Dhant stands as the most popular Nepali mixed martial arts fighter. Last year, he was crowned champion at Matrix Fight Night 17, held in Greater Noida, India, after beating Chungreng Koren of India.
Road to UFC: When is Rabindra Dhant next fight?
Savoring the moment! 🙌
Rabindra Dhant having the time of his life following his historic #RTU5 victory!
[ Watch it LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/0Es6gyGtp6
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 28, 2026
Rabindra Dhant reached the semi-final of the Bantamweight category after defeating Kimber Alintozon. The Nepali fighter would need to win the final in his category to fight in the UFC. However, the fans wonder when Rabindra Dhant will fight next. But despite his great win against Alintozon, there is no exact date announced for Rabindra Dhant’s next fight. Meanwhile, his opponent would be the winner of the Yunosuke Minami vs Kasib Murdoch. Dhant, who comes into the Road to UFC Season as the Matrix Fight Night Bantamweight Champion.
Road to UFC: Macau Day 1 Match Card
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Main Event: Rongzhu vs Victor Martinez
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Co-Main Event: Bin Xie vs Yudi Cahyadi
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George Mangos vs Yuito Yanagawa
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Ahejiang Ailinuer vs Gwan Woo Lim
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Yunosuke Minami vs Kasib Murdoch
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Regezhen vs Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj
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Rabindra Dhant vs Kimbert Alintozon
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Ryo Tajima vs Haitao Ti
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Young Jae Song vs Jin Aoi via Submission
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Chungreng Koren vs Ryuho Miyaguchi
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.