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Home > Regionals News > Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?

Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s special flight to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to adverse weather conditions. Senior Congress leaders were also on board. Authorities said the diversion was precautionary, and all passengers remained safe with no incidents reported during travel.

Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur? (Via X)
Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur? (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 20:42 IST

A special flight carrying Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday after encountering adverse weather conditions en route to Delhi. The aircraft was also carrying several senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary and Karnataka state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ministers K.J. George and Byrathi Suresh, legal advisor Ponnanna, Legislative Council member Dr Yathindra, and AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt.

Officials said the diversion was made as a precaution due to unstable weather conditions along the flight path. No untoward incident was reported, and all passengers remained safe.

READ MORE: Viral Video: Giant Wheel Collapses At Kerala Amusement Park, 5 Injured Including 2 Children | WATCH

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Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?
Tags: adverse weather aviation IndiaCongress leaders flight diversionDelhi weather flight disruptionJaipur airport emergency landingKarnataka CM flight Jaipur landingSiddaramaiah Delhi travel updateSiddaramaiah flight diversion

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Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?

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Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?
Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?
Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?
Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?

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