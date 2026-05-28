Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?

A special flight carrying Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday after encountering adverse weather conditions en route to Delhi. The aircraft was also carrying several senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary and Karnataka state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ministers K.J. George and Byrathi Suresh, legal advisor Ponnanna, Legislative Council member Dr Yathindra, and AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt.

Officials said the diversion was made as a precaution due to unstable weather conditions along the flight path. No untoward incident was reported, and all passengers remained safe.

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