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Home > Entertainment News > Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season

Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season

Resident Alien, the beloved sci-fi comedy-drama starring Alan Tudyk, is officially bringing its fourth and final season to Netflix US on June 6, 2026. For streaming-only fans who have been left hanging since Season 3 dropped on the platform, the announcement brings both immense relief and a bittersweet finale.

Picture- X (@ResidentAlien)
Picture- X (@ResidentAlien)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 21:49 IST

Resident Alien Release: Resident Alien, the beloved sci-fi comedy drama starring Alan Tudyk, is officially bringing its fourth and final season to Netflix US on June 6, 2026. For streaming-only fans who have been left hanging since Season 3 dropped on the platform, the announcement brings both immense relief and a bittersweet finale.

The Story of a Cult Classic

Based on the Dark Horse comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien follows an awkward ‘alien’ who crashes in a small Colorado town. While his original mission was to wipe out humanity, for now he plans to kill a local doctor, assume his identity as “Harry Vanderspeigle,” and try to blend in.

What followed after was four seasons of absolute gold. The show brilliantly balances a small-town murder mystery, body snatching comedy and a surprisingly deep emotional core as Harry slowly learns to care about the species he was sent to destroy. Well mostly through a shared love of pizza, pie, and human connection.

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Why Season 4 is the End of the Road

While Netflix breathed massive new life into the show when it licensed the early seasons, from prompting viral TikTok clips of Harry’s bizarre facial expressions to interactions with local kids, the streaming giant didn’t hold the cards for its production.

The series originally aired its final block of episodes on Syfy and USA Network. Despite d a fiercely loyal fanbase, the show faced the brutal realities of modern cable economics and high production costs, leading to its conclusion. Thankfully, showrunner Chris Sheridan and the writers had enough runway to give Harry a definitive, satisfying finale rather than leaving the audience hanging.

What to Expect from the Finale

When Season 4 hits Netflix in June, viewers can expect the episodes that wrap up Harry’s ultimate arc. Expect the return of core cast favorites like Sara Tomko (Asta), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike), and Alice Wetterlund (D’arcy) as they face down the final extraterrestrial threats to Patience, Colorado.

For US subscribers, the countdown is on. Mark your calendars for June 6 to watch the full journey of TV’s favorite pizza-loving, socially inept alien from start to finish.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Teases Mark Ruffalo’s Return — Is Marvel Bringing Back Beast Hulk?

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Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season
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Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season
Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season
Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season
Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season

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