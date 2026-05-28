Iran Slams US Over Recent Attack, Says ‘America Is Not Trustworthy’

Escalating military conflicts and diplomatic breakdowns in the Middle East have rekindled strains between Iran and the United States. Iranian officials have strongly condemned Washington, accusing it of repeated aggression, broken commitments, and destabilising actions across the region.

The latest remarks come amid ongoing strikes, counterstrikes, and fragile ceasefire efforts involving the US, Iran, Israel, and other regional actors, with both sides trading blame over rising insecurity.

Ali Bagheri: America is not trustworthy

Iranian official Ali Bagheri sharply criticised the United States, stating: ‘America is not trustworthy.’ ‘Americans cannot be trusted, because their nature is based on breach of obligations.’

His comments reflect Tehran’s long-standing position that Washington has repeatedly violated agreements and failed to uphold diplomatic commitments, especially in nuclear and regional security negotiations.

Iran’s Military And Strategic Position

Iran also stressed that it relies on its own internal defence structure to respond to external threats. Officials highlighted the country’s armed forces and domestic support system as key pillars of national security.

‘Iran relies on the undeclared capabilities of its armed forces and nation in confronting aggression.’

The leadership has consistently framed its defence doctrine around self-reliance, especially in response to sanctions, cyber pressure, and military threats from the United States and its allies.

Recent reporting also indicates Iran has engaged in direct and indirect military exchanges with US and Israeli forces across the region, including missile and drone incidents in the Gulf and surrounding areas.

I nternal Strength as the Basis of Resistance

Iran argued its resilience is rooted in internal strength and national unity, not external alliances or support systems. Officials said:

‘The reason for Iran’s victory and its resistance to illegal sanctions or military aggression is the support and internal capabilities of the Iranian nation.‘

The message is in line with Iran’s broader narrative that economic pressure and military deterrence have not weakened its internal political structure or defence capacity.



Iran Blames US and Israel for Regional Instability

Iranian leadership has repeatedly pointed to the United States and Israel as the primary sources of instability in the Middle East. The government argues that foreign military presence and interventionist policies have intensified conflicts across the region. Officials stated:

‘The main cause of instability and insecurity in the region is the presence of America and the Zionist regime.’

This stance mirrors Iran’s wider geopolitical stance, connecting regional conflicts, sanctions, and security failures to Western military and political engagement.

Rising tensions and diplomatic collapse

The new developments have seen further escalation between the US and Iran, with air strikes, claims of retaliation, and stalled ceasefire talks. Washington has defended its actions as defensive operations, while Tehran has described them as breaches of international agreements and acts of ‘bad faith.’

Diplomacy, meanwhile, is on shaky ground as talks repeatedly fall apart amid mistrust and threats of force. Both sides are still threatening to escalate if agreements are not reached.

Conclusion

Recent Iranian rhetoric points to increasing mistrust between Tehran and Washington. Iran defends its stance as a defensive measure based on national sovereignty, whereas the United States claims its military actions are vital for regional security. With tensions still elevated and diplomatic discussions uncertain, the region is vulnerable to further escalation.

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