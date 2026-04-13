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Home > Regionals News > HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused

HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused

A 19-year-old college student was brutally killed in HP’s Mandi while on her way to college, with her throat slit in a shocking daylight attack. The accused tried to escape but was caught by villagers,

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 13, 2026 16:06:53 IST

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HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused

The murder of a 19-year-old college student in Mandi has shocked and horrified the local community and many others who live in Himachal Pradesh. This brutal act of violence took place early Monday morning around 9:30 AM, when the student was walking to classes on Gopalpur bus stand.

According to police reports, the young woman was attacked with a sharp weapon, and her throat was sliced open near Gopalpur bus stand. The crime was committed in plain sight, raising significant concerns about safety for all residents of Himachal Pradesh. The victim was killed instantly as a direct result of her injuries.

HP Incident: Attack Happened While Going to College

Reports from authorities state that the young woman had left her residence as per usual to attend school when she was attacked en route to her place of business. The level of brutality exhibited in the assassination continues to shock people who live within these confines; many could not have imagined a criminal act such as this happening in their community.

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Reportedly, immediately following the commission of the crime, the suspect attempted to flee; however, villagers living nearby acted quickly to apprehend him prior to his escaping. The immediate actions taken by the residents assisted police with the immediate apprehension of the suspect without delay.

HP Villagers Step In, Catch Accused

Witnesses from the area were able to help apprehend the suspect in this incident; shortly after the attack was reported, local residents chased after and captured the suspect before they could flee the scene. The residents of HP have been commended for their courageous actions and quick decision-making to ensure that the accused did not escape.

Law enforcement subsequently arrived at the scene and took the individual into custody; investigators are currently attempting to determine what motivated the attack and whether there are any motive(s) motivating the attack; no definitive reason why the victim was targeted has yet been disclosed by law enforcement.

HP Police Begin Investigation, Motive Still Unclear

The Mandi Superintendent of Police stated that the police are collecting evidence regarding the incident and are currently interrogating the accused; the victim’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination at this time; law enforcement in HP is in the process of putting together a timeline of events leading up to the murder.

The violent nature of the attack has generated great anxiety among students and parents in the HP area; many students and parents are seeking additional security measures for girls travelling alone to school or college. The current situation has once again raised awareness regarding the need for increased security in all public areas throughout all of HP.

HP Community in Shock After Daylight Murder

The HP community is still in shock due to the daylight murder that has recently occurred in this area. Residents of HP told us that there is little to no violence in this area and that makes this violent death even more disturbing. The community is still trying to process how this brutal homicide occurred so quickly.

As the investigation continues, the police have made it clear that they will take strong action; the suspect is currently in custody. More information will be released as the investigation continues. For now, the HP community is mourning the horrific death of this young man and looking for answers to their questions.

Also Read: UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent   

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Tags: college student killed in mandiHimachal pradesh crimeHP

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HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused

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HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused

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HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused
HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused
HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused
HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused

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