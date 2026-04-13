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Home > Regionals News > UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent

UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent

A bride in Agra allegedly made a ₹90 lakh demand on her wedding night, refused to continue the marriage, and later her family reportedly turned violent by locking the groom’s family and tampering with a gas line.

Bride asks for Rs 90 lakh from groom to consummate the marriage (Image: AI-generated)
Bride asks for Rs 90 lakh from groom to consummate the marriage (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 13, 2026 15:22:22 IST

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UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent

A new case from Agra has shocked people after a newlywed woman made a strange request on her wedding night that quickly became a crime. The events took place in Jagdishpura, where the woman asked for Rs. 90 lakh in cash before she would consummate the marriage.

According to reports, the wedding was celebrated just as all other weddings are; the marriage was completed with all the customs being performed as they should be. However, when the wedding couple went into their room for their first night together, the bride had a condition before she would allow any further steps for the groom. She made it clear that if the groom did not give her Rs 90 lakh, she would not allow him to have sex with her. 

Money demand for sex shocks groom on the wedding night in Agra

The groom was shocked by her sudden request, and this request also put a damper on the wedding, as his family did not anticipate such a demand from the bride. The groom immediately contacted his family about the bride’s new request.

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The family of the groom went to talk with the bride about her demands to see if they could counsel the bride, however the situation got worse as she informed her own family about the matter. 

Reports say that following this, the bride reportedly took all her jewellery and valuables and returned to her parent’s home. This raised suspicions with the groom’s family that the bride planned her entire marriage with the intention to obtain money and her valuables.

Money demand for sex leads to violent escalation In Agra

The next day, relatives of the bride arrived at the home of the groom. When the family of the groom again refused to meet the demands of the girl, it became violent. Reportedly, relatives of the bride locked the house and trapped the groom’s family inside it.

It is reported that they tampered with the PNG gas line located in front of their house, in an effort to create a hazardous situation. Reports indicate this could have been a disaster had it not been stopped in time. As a result of the repeated demands being unfulfilled, the family was in panic mode, as the situation was becoming a life and death situation.

Agra money demand for sex case is currently under police investigation.

According to a report by LiveHindustan.com, the groom’s family called the police, who responded quickly and brought the situation under control. Law enforcement then stopped the gas leak and rescued all of the family members that were being held inside the house. This timely response potentially saved the lives of all those involved, given that there is also an ongoing demand related to this incident.

As a result, a complaint has been filed against the bride and her family. Police officials are currently working to gather statements from both sides in order to further the investigation. Authorities have indicated that there will be no tolerance for those deemed responsible for committing this egregious crime, and what began as a normal marriage turned into a near tragedy because of one shocking demand.

Also read: Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway    

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Tags: AgraAgra bride demands money for sexhome-hero-pos-10Rs 90 lakh for sex

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UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent

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UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent

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UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent
UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent
UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent
UP Groom’s First Night Horror: Bride Demands Rs 90 Lakh Or No Sex, Her Family Locks Husband’s Side Inside House As Things Turn Violent

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