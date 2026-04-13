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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway

Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old fitness trainer was found dead in his room in Bengaluru, with his family alleging that he was being blackmailed by a married woman. The incident came to light late at night after the man, identified as Dileep, returned home.

Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway (Via X)
Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 13, 2026 01:05:11 IST

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Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old fitness trainer was found dead in his room in Bengaluru, with his family alleging that he was being blackmailed by a married woman. The incident came to light late at night after the man, identified as Dileep, returned home.

His sister reportedly received an Instagram message from a woman named Yogitha informing her about the incident. Alarmed, family members rushed to his room, broke open the door and found him dead inside.

Family Alleges Harassment Over Relationship

According to the family, Dileep, a state-level trainer, had met a 42-year-old married woman at a gym. What began as an acquaintance later turned into a close relationship.

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They alleged that the woman started blackmailing him for money and property. The matter had earlier reached the police and was reportedly settled in the presence of the woman’s husband, but the family claims the harassment did not stop.

Police Begin Probe, Evidence Collected

Police and forensic teams visited the spot soon after the incident and collected evidence from the room. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Family Demands Action

Dileep’s family has demanded strict action, claiming sustained harassment pushed him to take the extreme step. Police said all angles are being examined as part of the investigation.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

READ MORE: Bihar Horror: Police Arrest Canteen Guard For Raping And Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy At A Private School Hostel In Jehanabad

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Tags: bengalurublackmail allegationsDileepfitness trainerharassment claimsInstagram messagepolice investigationSuicide Case

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Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway

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Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway

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Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway
Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway
Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway
Who Was Dileep? 28-Year-Old Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman, Probe Underway

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