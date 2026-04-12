Bihar Horror: Police Arrest Canteen Guard For Raping And Murdering 5-Year-Old Boy At A Private School Hostel In Jehanabad

Bihar: Bihar police have apprehended a canteen guard in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old boy in Jehanabad district. The gruesome incident occurred on April 6 at a private school hostel in the Karauna police station area.

Growing Suspicions Lead To Arrest

The child was found with his throat slit and taken to a local hospital before being referred to Patna, where he was declared dead. A special investigation team was formed, and after scrutinizing CCTV footage and conducting interrogations, suspicion fell on Mukesh Kumar alias Sudama, the hostel’s canteen guard.

He reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

Disturbing Details Emerge

The post-mortem report confirmed the child was sexually assaulted before being killed. Police say the accused, who was under mental stress after his wife left him, cited a grudge against the hostel operator as a motive, claiming he wanted to tarnish its reputation. Authorities are verifying these claims as part of the investigation.

Senior police officer Aprajit Lohan assured a speedy trial, with investigators gathering forensic evidence and witness statements. The incident has sparked outrage, with the CPI(ML) Liberation calling for a judicial probe.

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