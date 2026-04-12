Chhattisgarh MLA Viral Sex MMS Row: Devendra Yadav Submits Video Samples, Seeks Fair Probe- What We Know About The Case?

​​The viral MMS controversy involving Chhattisgarh’s Congress MLA Devendra Yadav has made a comeback with new developments showing the long-standing investigation is picking up speed. The MP has submitted his photo and video samples to the police and reiterated his call for a just and robust investigation into the incident that dates back to the 2023 Assembly polls.

What is the viral MMS controversy involving Devendra Yadav?

The controversy began during the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections when a pornographic video started circulating on social media. Political opponents, primarily members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the man in the video is Congress MLA Devendra Yadav.

The viral video, which showed a young man in a compromising position with a woman rapidly became a political firestorm. The matter was raised with the police at the Bhilai Nagar police station, which led to an investigation.

Yadav has consistently denied the allegations and said the video is fake and was circulated to tarnish his image during the election period.

Why did Devendra Yadav provide video samples today?

In a big development, Devendra Yadav recently came to Bhilai Nagar police station to provide his video and photo samples to help investigators. The police have recorded and saved these samples for forensic analysis.

The reason behind the move is to find out whether the person in the viral clip is the MLA or someone else. Officials should be able to do a thorough comparison between what he provided and the footage.

Yadav has promised he is helping the investigators and he is ready to provide any other help needed to clear the doubts.

What has the MLA said about delay in investigation?

Yadav has said before appearing at the police station on April 11 that the investigation has been delayed for a very long time. He said an FIR was framed nearly three years ago, but the investigation is still incomplete.

Yadav has asked why he was unable to go to the police station on the date mentioned in the police notice. The notice had asked him to appear at 11 am on a particular date but he could not commit as it was provided much later in the afternoon.

“We filed an FIR three years ago when the video went viral. The investigation is far from complete. We want to know the truth,” he said, adding that procedural lapses cast a shadow on the handling of the case.

Was the video circulated during elections to target the MLA?

Yadav has alleged that the video was circulated during the 2023 elections to create confusion among the voters and to defame his image as an MLA. He said it was a political ploy.

He has said the timing of the video’s circulation mattered in shaping the public perception as this was a sensitive time.

He has said it was “morphed” and the video was not authentic. He has taken this stand since the controversy first arose

What forensic facts have been submitted till now?

Shortly after the video was circulated, Yadav approached the police and filed a complaint alleging that the video was fabricated. He later presented a forensic report that said the one shown in the video was not him.

However the investigation is ongoing and now the authorities are seeking to further examine the authenticity of the video by providing new samples from the MLA.

Reports have also indicated that the video originated from Hyderabad adding more mystery to the case and questions on its source and purpose.

What was Devendra Yadav’s reaction when the video started circulating?

The controversy was visibly affecting the MLA. Soon after the video started going viral, Yadav burst into tears while speaking to the media.

He mentioned that he had received the MMS months earlier and had already filed a complaint with the Bhilai Nagar police station at that time.

He claimed that his political rivals had staged the smear campaign and it was an attempt to defame him and sabotage his reputation.

What does the MLA want now?

Devendra Yadav has demanded a fair, objective and time bound inquiry into the case. He has likened his case with other investigations, mentioning that if central agencies can look into similar cases involving other leaders, his case also deserves the same level of scrutiny. He has insisted that the truth must be revealed in the public domain to put an end to the speculation.

What is the next step?

After the submission of new samples of videos and photographs, investigators will now conduct a forensic analysis to determine the identity of the person in the viral clip. The outcome of the investigation will likely be the decisive factor in a controversy that has go on for almost three years. However the authorities have not provided a clear timeline for the conclusion of the probe, the latest developments suggest that the case may finally be moving towards a decisive phase.

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