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Home > Regionals News > MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend

MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend

A minor girl in Morena allegedly poisoned her parents by mixing rat poison in food so she could marry her boyfriend. An audio clip revealed the plan, where she told him to bring poison and said she would mix it in chapatis.

Morena girl poisons parents
Morena girl poisons parents

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 12, 2026 16:14:08 IST

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MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend

A shocking new story has emerged from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, regarding a poison attack by a minor child trying to kill her parents in order to get married to her boyfriend. The incident that occurred in the Porsa district has shocked many.

As per reports, the girl, along with her boyfriend named Sudama, planned the attack ahead of time. Reportedly, the girl mixed rat poison into the chapati bread that she had prepared to feed to them. After consuming the food, both parents have suffered severe health consequences and are currently in serious condition in Gwalior.

Morena Poison Attack: Audio of Attack Plan Uncovered

Reports say that, to make matters worse, an audio recording has surfaced that depicts the full extent of the plot. Police are stating the recording demonstrates exactly how the girl and boyfriend executed the plan step by step prior to committing the attack.

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In the viral audio, the girl can be heard saying, “Pass me khaad ki dukan hai, wahan se chuhe marne wali dawa le lena. Aaj mai roti bana rahi hu… mai roti me dawa mila ke unhe khila dungi.” She is basically telling her boyfriend to bring rat poison from a nearby fertilizer shop and saying that she would mix it in the food she was preparing that day.

Morena Poison Case: Parents Critical, Police Begin Probe

The parents of individuals involved in the ongoing poisoning investigation are critical and were taken to hospitals for treatment in Gwalior. They remain critically ill; however, doctors are working to save their lives.

Once police heard the audio clip being circulated via social media, charges were brought against suspects in the case, and an investigation began. The audio clip continues to gain more notoriety, and police will be trying to establish what happened between the young lady and her boyfriend.

Morena Poison Case: Love Angle Turns Into Crime

The poisoning case is a demonstration of how a romantic relationship can lead to a crime. According to police reports, the case is an example of a young lady taking such measures to be with her boyfriend without regard for how her actions might affect other people.

From the community’s standpoint, it is shocking to see how methodically this plan developed and came to fruition. While ongoing investigations continue, police will use the evidence they obtain through their investigation and the evidence collected through the viral audio clip to pursue charges against those involved in this case.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops   

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MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend

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MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend

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MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend
MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend
MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend
MP Shocker: Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Chapatis to Kill Parents In Morena, Audio Clip Exposes ‘Roti Me Dawa Mila Ke Khila Dungi’ Plan To Marry Boyfriend

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