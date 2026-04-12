Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

Madhya Pradesh Murder: A 23-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district teamed up with her lover to have her husband killed, then tried to cover it up as a robbery, according to police. This comes just days after a similar case shook Dhar. The murder happened in the area covered by the Ater police station. Police say Ruby, the wife, and Vishal Vimal, her 21-year-old lover, are both in custody.

There’s a third person accused of helping out; he’s still on the run. Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav shared these details with reporters on Saturday.

Back on April 8, police got word that Nilesh Jatav, 27, had been shot dead right in front of his wife, Ruby, and their child. The family was riding a motorcycle at the time.

What did Ruby tell the cops? Was she lying?

Ruby told police they were heading home from Jamna village to Kharika when her bag slipped from the bike on the Ridoli-Kharika road. She said when her husband got off to help her get it, two unknown men showed up, shot him, and then ran away.

Police registered a murder case against unidentified suspects and started investigating.

Police investigation reveals shocking details

While investigating, police grew suspicious of the wife’s story. They questioned her using psychological tactics, and that cracked the case.

Ruby had been secretly involved with Vimal, he’s a relative, for almost seven years. They never stopped talking, constantly chatting and calling on WhatsApp.

According to officials, she started to see her husband as the main obstacle between her and Vimal.

Here’s what you need to know about the real plan?

So, here’s what they planned: Ruby dropped her bag at a spot they’d picked out beforehand while riding on a motorcycle with her husband. She asked him to stop, and when he did, Vimal and his friend showed up and shot him.

Police have arrested those involved and seized a 12-bore country-made pistol, some empty cartridges, a motorcycle with no registration number, and a few mobile phones.

Rajesh Kushwah, who apparently helped out in the crime, is still missing. Police are searching for him.

It’s not the only case like this lately. In Dhar district, another woman teamed up with her lover and paid a contract killer to get rid of her husband. At first, she tried to pretend it was just a robbery, but eventually broke down and confessed.

What happened in the Priyanka Purohit case?

On the night of April 7, police discovered 28-year-old spice trader Purohit Devkrishna dead in his home in Madhya Pradesh. Someone had attacked him with a sharp weapon. At first, his wife Priyanka told the police that robbers broke in, stole valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and killed her husband when he fought back.

But that didn’t add up. As officers kept digging, they uncovered a much darker story. They say Priyanka wasn’t just involved—she planned the entire thing. She and her lover, Kamlesh, hired a contract killer named Surendra Bhati to murder her husband for Rs 1 lakh. She even paid Rs 50,000 upfront.

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