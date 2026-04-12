Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra Asha Bhosle chest infection bihar news most beautiful wife comment father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

A shocking murder in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind reveals a wife and her lover allegedly plotted her husband’s killing, staging it as a robbery.

The woman felt her husband had become an obstacle in their relationship (IMAGE: X)
The woman felt her husband had become an obstacle in their relationship (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 12, 2026 12:36:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

Madhya Pradesh Murder: A 23-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district teamed up with her lover to have her husband killed, then tried to cover it up as a robbery, according to police. This comes just days after a similar case shook Dhar. The murder happened in the area covered by the Ater police station. Police say Ruby, the wife, and Vishal Vimal, her 21-year-old lover, are both in custody. 

There’s a third person accused of helping out; he’s still on the run. Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav shared these details with reporters on Saturday.

Back on April 8, police got word that Nilesh Jatav, 27, had been shot dead right in front of his wife, Ruby, and their child. The family was riding a motorcycle at the time.

You Might Be Interested In

What did Ruby tell the cops? Was she lying? 

Ruby told police they were heading home from Jamna village to Kharika when her bag slipped from the bike on the Ridoli-Kharika road. She said when her husband got off to help her get it, two unknown men showed up, shot him, and then ran away.

Police registered a murder case against unidentified suspects and started investigating.

Police investigation reveals shocking details 

While investigating, police grew suspicious of the wife’s story. They questioned her using psychological tactics, and that cracked the case.

Ruby had been secretly involved with Vimal, he’s a relative, for almost seven years. They never stopped talking, constantly chatting and calling on WhatsApp.

According to officials, she started to see her husband as the main obstacle between her and Vimal.

Here’s what you need to know about the real plan? 

So, here’s what they planned: Ruby dropped her bag at a spot they’d picked out beforehand while riding on a motorcycle with her husband. She asked him to stop, and when he did, Vimal and his friend showed up and shot him.

Police have arrested those involved and seized a 12-bore country-made pistol, some empty cartridges, a motorcycle with no registration number, and a few mobile phones.

Rajesh Kushwah, who apparently helped out in the crime, is still missing. Police are searching for him.

It’s not the only case like this lately. In Dhar district, another woman teamed up with her lover and paid a contract killer to get rid of her husband. At first, she tried to pretend it was just a robbery, but eventually broke down and confessed.

What happened in the Priyanka Purohit case?

On the night of April 7, police discovered 28-year-old spice trader Purohit Devkrishna dead in his home in Madhya Pradesh. Someone had attacked him with a sharp weapon. At first, his wife Priyanka told the police that robbers broke in, stole valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and killed her husband when he fought back.

But that didn’t add up. As officers kept digging, they uncovered a much darker story. They say Priyanka wasn’t just involved—she planned the entire thing. She and her lover, Kamlesh, hired a contract killer named Surendra Bhati to murder her husband for Rs 1 lakh. She even paid Rs 50,000 upfront.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’ 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bhopalhome-hero-pos-9latest crime newslatest India crimemadhya pradesh

RELATED News

‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations

India To Get F-35 Stealth Jets? High-Level India-US Talks Spark Buzz, Lockheed Martin Breaks Silence With Big Clarification

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

War Of Words In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Govt At Murshidabad Rally Ahead Of West Bengal Elections, Calls TMC ‘Carbon Copy Of Left’

‘I Was There For A No Show’: Smita Prakash Calls Out Miranda House After Reaching As Chief Guest To Find Empty Hall, No Staff Present – Watch

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

Trump Floats Naval Blockade Option Against Iran as JD Vance Exits Islamabad Talks Without Deal Over Nuclear Program and Hormuz Control

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Leaked Secret CCTV Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer? Here’s What We Know

Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH

Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones

LSG vs GT, Predicted XI: Out-Of-Form Kagiso Rabada To Be Dropped, Rishabh Pant To Open Again? — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | IPL Match Today

Lufthansa Flights Strike: Pilots Call 48-Hour Strike From April 13-14, Threatening Major Travel Chaos ; Check Latest Updates

Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Rishab Shetty Inaugurates Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms In Jayanagar And HSR

‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops
Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops
Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops
Madhya Pradesh Murder: Days After Priyanka Purohit Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Stages Robbery To Kill Husband With Lover’s Help, Here’s What She Told The Cops

QUICK LINKS