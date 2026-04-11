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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’

Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’

A thief in Ghaziabad got stuck in a clinic shutter during a break-in and hung for hours before rescue, as viral video sparked funny reactions online.

Ghaziabad Thief Gets Stuck in Clinic Shutter (Images: X/ gharkekalesh)
Ghaziabad Thief Gets Stuck in Clinic Shutter (Images: X/ gharkekalesh)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 11, 2026 18:59:40 IST

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Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’

In Ghaziabad, India, a bizarre and shocking incident has gone viral on social media after a thief got stuck in a metal rolling shutter of a doctor’s office while attempting to break into the doctor’s office. The man was allegedly attempting to break into the doctor’s office late at night by pulling on the metal rolling shutter when he became stuck.

In some of the viral videos of the man stuck, we can see that he is trapped by his neck in the shutter with the rest of his body hanging out of the shutter. He was forced to hang in a very painful and helpless position for hours before he was finally rescued by firefighters using a ladder sometime that afternoon.

Ghaziabad thief stuck in the shutter during a break-in attempt

In the video, you can see that a crowd has gathered around the man while he struggles to free himself. Also visible are officers and residents of the area holding the man up from below as they wait for the police to deploy appropriate rescue resources. The rolling shutter is partially rolled up from the ground and is trapping the man’s neck and preventing him from moving.

The rescue operation took time, as officials had to ensure the man was brought down safely without causing further injury. Eventually, firefighters used a ladder to reach him and carefully free him from the metal shutter. The incident quickly caught attention due to how unusual and dramatic it was.

Ghaziabad incident goes viral as dramatic rescue unfolds

The weirdness of the situation caused it to gain quick virality across all platforms, while others found the situation to be ironic. The video of the burglar helplessly hanging off of the balcony created a huge buzz online. 

Shortly afterwards, user reactions began flooding the social media site, X, as users began sharing a mixture of humour, sarcasm, and disbelief regarding the incident. The conversations occurring online between users almost reached the viral status as the video itself. 

Netizens react with humour to Ghaziabad thief incident

One user jokingly wrote “Bro came for a night shift but got promoted to hanging decoration,” which was a sarcastic comment regarding the attempted burglary that failed. Someone else stated, “Ae kya chor bnega re tu. Tu to chor k naam dhaba h re,” mocking the thief’s lack of skill.

Someone even said ““Baad be kya hua wo to batao?,”, which translates to “What happens to him of course?” in light of humorous curiosity. Then there was one user who said, “Since he got the punishment already, he must be let free now.”

Social media flooded with jokes after Ghaziabad viral video

After the viral video surfaced online in Ghaziabad, people immediately took to social media to share their humorous takes on the incident. One user stated, “Abe siddha jail mein hogi delivery teri” and so forth, reflecting the volume of humorous reactions that were being produced as quickly as the incident itself created viral content through real-time reactions by the public. 

Also Read: ‘Malum Hai!’ Yet On The Wrong Side, Angry Rider’s Epic Comeback Sparks Internet Roast Over Missing Common Sense    

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Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’

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Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’

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Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’
Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’
Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’
Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Thief Gets Neck Stuck In Clinic Shutter During Break-In, Hangs For Hours Before Rescue, Internet Says, ‘Kya Chor Bnega Re Tu’

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