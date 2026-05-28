US And Iran Reach Tentative 60-Day Ceasefire Framework As Nuclear Talks Loom; Trump’s Approval Pending

US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly agreed to a tentative 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and opening the door to formal negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, according to an Axios report. The proposed framework now awaits approval from US President Donald Trump and confirmation from Iranian leadership. Officials said most terms were settled earlier this week, but final consent from both sides remains pending.

A US official told Axios that President Trump has asked for a few days to review the draft before giving his decision.

Deal Seen As Key Diplomatic Breakthrough

If finalised, the agreement would mark the most significant diplomatic progress since tensions escalated in late February. Officials said the MoU is intended to bring both sides back to structured negotiations. However, a full nuclear agreement would still require detailed and prolonged talks.

Ceasefire Holds Despite Continued Tensions

The development comes amid continued military tensions. Reports cited by CBS News said US forces recently carried out defensive strikes, including intercepting drones and targeting a control site in Bandar Abbas.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly responded with strikes toward a US base, although details remain unclear. Despite the exchange, officials said the ceasefire remains intact.

Key Terms Under Proposed MoU

According to reports, the draft includes several major provisions:

Unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

Removal of mines from the strait within 30 days

Gradual US naval de-escalation linked to shipping restoration

Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons

Talks on uranium stockpile disposal and enrichment limits

Sanctions Relief and Economic Incentives

In return, the US would consider sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets during broader negotiations. Humanitarian aid flow and trade facilitation are also expected to be part of the discussions. Officials noted that no hidden clauses or side agreements have been included.

Talks Still Hinged On Trust & Compromise

US officials said Iran could benefit economically if it engages constructively in the process. However, they stressed that outcomes will depend on concessions made during the 60-day negotiation window.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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