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Home > Regionals News > Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory

Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory

On June 1, 2026, three workers—including a father and son—died, and two others were hospitalized after inhaling highly concentrated toxic fumes at the Deep Tools manufacturing unit in Ludhiana's Industrial Area-A.

Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 13:37 IST

LUDHIANA. A sad accident happened on Monday morning. Three workers died after breathing in air inside a factory in Ludhianas Industrial Area-A. A father and his son were among those who died. Two other workers got very sick. Are now in the hospital. The accident happened at the Deep Tools factory on RK Road. This factory makes hand tools like spanners and wrenches.

The Incident: Air in a Small Space

The police and emergency teams said that the factory management hired a father and son to clean the factorys sewage line. Three other workers were helping them. It seems that the workers went into the sewer line and underground machine rooms without wearing safety gear or breathing equipment. Soon after they went in they were overcome by fumes. The bad air spread quickly. Made several workers nearby very sick. They had trouble breathing and their eyes hurt.

Casualties and Hospitalizations

Three people died from the air right away. They were:

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Mann Singh (46) – a cleaning worker.

Amit (26) – Mann Singh’s son, who worked with his father.

Sri Ram – a factory worker who was helping with the cleanup.

Mann Singh and his son Amit were the people who earned money for their family. Amit has a wife, a one-year- daughter and three younger siblings.

Two other workers got very sick from the air. They were rescued by emergency teams. Taken to the hospital. The doctors say they are okay now.

Administration Response and Legal Action

The Ludhiana Police, fire brigade and district administration rushed to the factory to make sure everyone was safe. The Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that the police are taking action against the factory management. A police report is being filed against the factory owner and management for being very careless. 

“From what we know the workers died from air while cleaning without safety gear ” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja. “We are still trying to figure out what the bad air was. We are investigating to find out where it came from.” Accidents, like this can happen in areas where chemicals and waste mix together. A team of experts is checking the factorys pipes to make sure there are no leaks. This story is still developing. We will provide updates as we get information.

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Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory
Tags: Deep Tools Ludhianaindustrial mishapindustrial safety violationLudhiana factory accidentnegligence FIRPunjab factory leaksewer gas tragedytoxic gas leakworker fatalities

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Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory

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Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory
Punjab Gas Leaks: 3 dead, 2 hospitalised after Toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory
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