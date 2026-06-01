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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’

IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final: Ashish Nehra became an unlikely talking point during the IPL 2026 Final after cameras caught the Gujarat Titans head coach seemingly cutting his nails in the dugout while RCB took control of the title clash. The unusual moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling Nehra 'nonchalant' and joking that the GT coach appeared unusually relaxed despite the high stakes of the final.

Ashish Nehra was seen cutting nails during IPL 2026 Final between RCB and GT. Image Credit: X
Ashish Nehra was seen cutting nails during IPL 2026 Final between RCB and GT. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 13:55 IST

IPL 2026 Final: The final stage of grief is acceptance, and while a sportsperson would not want to accept an impending defeat, Ashish Nehra shocked the fans as he was seen cutting his nails during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final. Often, closely contested matches result in the falling of nails. However, this is mostly due to people and even coaches biting their nails. But the RCB vs GT final was anything but closely contested. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to the target of 156 runs in the second innings thanks to a match-winning knock by Virat Kohli. The Gujarat Titans did not put up the best of effort with the bat in hand, with their big three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler falling cheaply.

IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra defines coolness even in defeat




Despite being called a gentleman’s game, cricket often sees players and even coaches losing their cool. There have been plenty of moments when Ashish Nehra, as a player and the GT coach, lost his cool. However, the Delhi-born pacer shockingly exuded cool and calm even though his team faced an impending defeat in the final of the IPL. During the first innings, when his team was in shambles with the bat in hand, Nehra was calmly cutting his nails with GT skipper, Shubman Gill, by his side. 

IPL 2026 Final: How did Gujarat Titans perform with the bat?

Even before the IPL 2026 final was played, the Gujarat Titans were trolled on social media platforms for their style of cricket. The fans believed that the Titans would bat slowly, unlike most of the other teams, which batted at a much higher strike rate. In the final, GT needed ideally two of their top three to play a big knock. Be it Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, or Jos Buttler. However, their worst fears came to life as neither of these three batters managed a big score. Gill was the first player to be dismissed for a score of 10 runs. At the fall of his wicket, GT possibly made a tactical error as they sent out Nishant Sindhu at three instead of Buttler. Sudharsan was then dismissed for a run-a-ball 12 runs. Buttler endured even a tougher time at the crease as he scored 19 runs from 23 balls.

Gujarat Titans had lost their top four at the beginning of the 13th over with only 72 runs on the board. However, tt was Washington Sundar who scored a half-century to push the home team to a respectable score of 155 runs in the final. He remained unbeaten, scoring 50, hitting five fours during his 37-ball stay at the crease.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma’s Hug With Dinesh Karthik Breaks The Internet After RCB’s IPL 2026 Title Win; Virat Kohli’s Reaction Goes Viral | Watch Video

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IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’
Tags: ashish-nehraGT coachgujarat-titansIPL 2026 finalNarendra Modi StadiumRCB vs GTRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’

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IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’
IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’
IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’
IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’

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