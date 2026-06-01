Apple TV 4K And HomePod Mini To Debut Soon: New Chips And AI-Powered Siri — Check Details And Launch Timeline

US-based tech manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up to introduce the new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models later this year, marking the first major update for the devices in years. The outgoing HomePod mini was introduced in 2020 whereas the current Apple TV 4K was launched in 2022. As per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the hardware for both the products has been ready for months and is already being used internally by the company’s workforce. However, Apple has reportedly delayed their release to align with the rollout of its next-generation Siri experience backed by Apple Intelligence.

As per recent reports, the updated Siri is likely to be launched alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 at WWDC 2026 scheduled for 9th June 2026. If the company’s software roadmap stays on track, the new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini could launch likely around September, which would put them in line with the public release of the updated Siri and Apple’s major software updates.

Hardware Is Ready. Software Is Not.

Apple wants both devices to launch only when the new, more personalised version of Siri is ready. The current Siri has faced years of criticism for being too limited. The revamped version, backed by Apple Intelligence, is supposed to fix that. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed during the company’s Q2 2026 earnings call that the updated Siri is still on track for this year.

What Is Changing in the Apple TV 4K?

The current Apple TV 4K runs on the A15 Bionic chip, the same one used in the iPhone 13 series. That chip is now a few generations old, and Gurman noted it has started feeling slower compared to newer Apple hardware.

The next model is widely expected to get the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest Apple chip capable of running Apple Intelligence locally. That would allow the Apple TV to handle AI tasks on-device rather than depending on cloud servers. Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation for FaceTime calls and a more conversational Siri experience on your TV screen are among the possibilities.

The design of the box is expected to stay similar to the current version. There may also be a refreshed Siri Remote, though reports suggest it could simply be a minor internal change rather than a completely new look.

What Is Changing in the HomePod Mini?

The HomePod mini has not seen a meaningful update since it launched in 2020. It currently runs on the S5 chip, the same one used in the Apple Watch Series 5.

The next version is expected to get the S9 chip or newer. However, reports suggest the S9 may not be powerful enough to run Apple Intelligence entirely on-device. That means some AI features on the HomePod mini would likely depend on cloud processing. Other rumoured additions include improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip for better spatial awareness, and possibly a red colour option.

Could WWDC Bring a Surprise?

WWDC 2026 kicks off on June 8 and will focus mainly on software. Apple is expected to reveal iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and big updates to Siri. While the event is traditionally software-only, Apple has occasionally used it to preview upcoming hardware. With both devices reportedly complete and sitting on a shelf, some reports say there is a small chance Apple could at least tease them during the keynote.

That said, most indications point to a September launch, timed alongside the public rollout of Apple’s new software updates.

Why Does This Matter?

Apple’s smart home lineup has been quiet for a long time. No new Apple TV for over three years. No meaningful HomePod mini update in six years. For people who have stayed within Apple’s ecosystem, these devices are the connective tissue between the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and the living room.

If the new Siri delivers on its promise of being more conversational and genuinely useful, having updated hardware that can run it locally will matter. The Apple TV could become a proper AI-powered hub for the home rather than just a streaming box. The HomePod mini could get smarter too, even if it leans on the cloud to get there.

Gurman did caution that users should not expect much in terms of dramatic new features beyond the chip upgrades. But for devices this old, a chip refresh alone would be a meaningful step forward. Also Read: Will Apple Charge iPhone 18 Users To Make Calls? Here’s What We Know