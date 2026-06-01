Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red, Sensex Falls 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400 for Fourth Straight Loss

Stock Market Today: Weak Sentiment Drags Sensex 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400. Indian markets extended their losing streak for the fourth straight session, closing lower on June 1. The Sensex ended down 508.40 points (0.68%) at 74,267.34, while the Nifty slipped 165.15 points (0.70%) to 23,382.60, remaining below the 23,400 level. Market breadth stayed negative, with more decliners than gainers across the board. Selling pressure was visible in auto, FMCG, power, PSU banks, consumer durables, and realty sectors, which fell between 1–2%. In contrast, IT stocks showed strong resilience, rising 2.6%, supported by gains in select metal and media counters. Midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the red. Major draggers included HUL, ITC, Tata Consumer, Shriram Finance, and M&M, while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Coal India, and JSW Steel led the gainers.
Stock Market @3:30 PM
- Sensex: 74,267.34
508.40 points (-0.68%)
- Nifty 50: 23,382.60
165.15 points (-0.70%)
Sensex and Nifty closed lower today, both slipping nearly 0.7% amid broad-based selling. Weak market sentiment and profit booking dragged indices down, with overall pressure seen across key sectors.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Currency Check:
- USD/INR: 94.88
- EUR/INR: 110.67
- Rupee trading near lower levels against major global currencies
- Indicates ongoing pressure in foreign exchange markets
- Global demand for USD remains strong, weighing on INR
Sector-wise Performance
- Auto: Down 1–2%
- FMCG: Down 1–2%
- Power: Down 1–2%
- PSU Banks: Down 1–2%
- Consumer Durables: Down 1–2%
- Realty: Down 1–2%
- IT: Up 2.6%
- Media: Up 1.3%
- Metals: Up 0.5%
Volatility & broader market:
- India VIX: Up 3.40% to 16.74
- Nifty Midcap 100: Down 1.30%
- Nifty Smallcap 100: Down 0.70%
- Indicating rising risk aversion and broad-based profit booking
Midcap & Smallcap indices continue to underperform, reflecting weakness beyond frontline stocks.
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