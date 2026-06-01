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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red, Sensex Falls 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400 for Fourth Straight Loss

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red, Sensex Falls 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400 for Fourth Straight Loss

Indian markets extended losses for the fourth session, with Sensex and Nifty slipping on broad-based selling. IT outperformed, while FMCG, auto, and banking sectors dragged indices lower amid weak sentiment.

Stock market today
Stock market today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 15:47 IST

Stock Market Today: Weak Sentiment Drags Sensex 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400. Indian markets extended their losing streak for the fourth straight session, closing lower on June 1. The Sensex ended down 508.40 points (0.68%) at 74,267.34, while the Nifty slipped 165.15 points (0.70%) to 23,382.60, remaining below the 23,400 level. Market breadth stayed negative, with more decliners than gainers across the board. Selling pressure was visible in auto, FMCG, power, PSU banks, consumer durables, and realty sectors, which fell between 1–2%. In contrast, IT stocks showed strong resilience, rising 2.6%, supported by gains in select metal and media counters. Midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the red. Major draggers included HUL, ITC, Tata Consumer, Shriram Finance, and M&M, while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Coal India, and JSW Steel led the gainers.

Stock Market @3:30 PM

  • Sensex: 74,267.34
    508.40 points (-0.68%)
  • Nifty 50: 23,382.60
    165.15 points (-0.70%)

Sensex and Nifty closed lower today, both slipping nearly 0.7% amid broad-based selling. Weak market sentiment and profit booking dragged indices down, with overall pressure seen across key sectors.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Currency Check: 

You Might Be Interested In
  • USD/INR: 94.88
  • EUR/INR: 110.67
  • Rupee trading near lower levels against major global currencies
  • Indicates ongoing pressure in foreign exchange markets
  • Global demand for USD remains strong, weighing on INR

Sector-wise Performance

  • Auto: Down 1–2%
  • FMCG: Down 1–2%
  • Power: Down 1–2%
  • PSU Banks: Down 1–2%
  • Consumer Durables: Down 1–2%
  • Realty: Down 1–2%
  • IT: Up 2.6%
  • Media: Up 1.3%
  • Metals: Up 0.5%

Volatility & broader market:

  • India VIX: Up 3.40% to 16.74
  • Nifty Midcap 100: Down 1.30%
  • Nifty Smallcap 100: Down 0.70%
  • Indicating rising risk aversion and broad-based profit booking

Midcap & Smallcap indices continue to underperform, reflecting weakness beyond frontline stocks.

            Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

            • TECHM
            • INFY
            • COALINDIA
            • JSWSTEEL
            • TCS
            • HINDALCO
            • INDIGO
            • TATASTEEL

            Top Losers In Stock Market Today

            • HINDUNILVR
            • TATACONSUM
            • ITC
            • SHRIRAMFIN
            • M&M
            • NTPC
            • MAXHEALTH
            • TMPV

            (With Inputs)

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

            Also Read: EPFO 3.0: PF Withdrawal Via ATM & UPI Soon? New Rules, Login & Passbook Guide

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            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red, Sensex Falls 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400 for Fourth Straight Loss
            Tags: Currency INRDalal StreetFMCG stocksIndia VIXindian stock marketIT stocks rallyMarket Closemarket update 2026midcap stocksnifty-50sectoral performancesensexsmallcap stocksstock market today

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            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red, Sensex Falls 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400 for Fourth Straight Loss
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            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red, Sensex Falls 508 Points, Nifty Below 23,400 for Fourth Straight Loss
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