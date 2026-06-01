How To Apply For West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana 2026? Eligibility, Documents, Registration Details Inside

The West Bengal government has rolled out Annapurna Yojana 2026, a new welfare initiative aimed at providing financial assistance of ₹3,000 per month to eligible women across the state. The scheme is set to gradually replace the Lakshmir Bhandar programme, with the transition expected to be completed within 90 days. Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will be receiving payments for the period of transition and government has made arrangements for special enrolment drives and multiple points of registration for smooth roll out of new scheme.

Annapurna Yojana Aims To Strengthen Financial Support

New scheme is for women of the poor households and the objective is to transfer money directly into bank account by Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative. To increase the benefits and at the same time discontinue payments to ineligible families government has also announced verification process for new scheme.

Registered women will receive 3,000 per month after verification of application and documents

Highlights of the scheme –

Financial assistance of 3,000 per month

Online and Offline application

Both Online and Offline application

Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will be receiving payments for the period of transition

Implementation in 90 days phasing

Special Janakalyan Shibir enrolment camps from June 15 to June 17

Who Can Apply For Annapurna Yojana?

Women seeking benefits under the scheme must meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the state government.

Applicants must –

Be between 25 and 60 years of age

Not be permanently employed in any government department

Not receive a government salary or pension

Not work in government-aided educational institutions

Not be an income tax payer

The criteria have been framed to ensure that assistance reaches women belonging to financially vulnerable families.

How To Download The Application Form

Women can obtain the Annapurna Yojana application form through the official West Bengal Social Security Portal.

Steps include –

Visit the official portal

Select a preferred language such as English, Bengali or Hindi

Download the application form

Print the form and read the instructions carefully before filling it.

Online And Offline Application Process

The state government has introduced both digital and physical application methods to make registration easier, especially for women in rural areas.

Online Registration

Applicants can submit their details through the official social security portal. Applications will be processed after verification of documents and eligibility conditions.

Offline Registration

Completed forms can be submitted at:

Local panchayat offices

Municipal offices

Designated government enrolment centres

In selected areas, authorities may also conduct door-to-door collection drives to assist beneficiaries.

Special Enrolment Camps From June 15

To increase registrations, Janakalyan Shibir camps will be organised from June 15 to June 17. Applicants can switch over photocopy, submit forms and get assistance in verifying documents and with regards to eligibility and application process at these camps. The application form has several sections about household and individual information.

Applicants Need To Provide

Head of family information

Aadhaar numbers

Bank account details for DBT transfer

Ration card information

Information about house, land and vehicle ownership

Employment and income details

PAN and income tax details

Educational qualifications

Details of benefits availed from other government schemes

Information about children’s education and vaccination

Officials said it is mandatory to fill up the entire application form accurately. Applications will be rejected if information is missing or incorrect at the verification stage.

Lakshmir Bhandar To Continue During Transition

The government has assured beneficiaries that payments under Lakshmir Bhandar will continue until the transition to Annapurna Yojana is completed. The phased implementation is intended to prevent any interruption in financial support for eligible women.

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