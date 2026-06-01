How To Apply For West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana 2026? Eligibility, Documents, Registration Details Inside

The West Bengal government has rolled out Annapurna Yojana 2026, a new welfare initiative aimed at providing financial assistance of ₹3,000 per month to eligible women across the state. The scheme is set to gradually replace the Lakshmir Bhandar programme, with the transition expected to be completed within 90 days. Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will be receiving payments for the period of transition and government has made arrangements for special enrolment drives and multiple points of registration for smooth roll out of new scheme.
Annapurna Yojana Aims To Strengthen Financial Support
New scheme is for women of the poor households and the objective is to transfer money directly into bank account by Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative. To increase the benefits and at the same time discontinue payments to ineligible families government has also announced verification process for new scheme.
Registered women will receive 3,000 per month after verification of application and documents
Highlights of the scheme –
- Financial assistance of 3,000 per month
- Online and Offline application
- Both Online and Offline application
- Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will be receiving payments for the period of transition
- Implementation in 90 days phasing
- Special Janakalyan Shibir enrolment camps from June 15 to June 17
Who Can Apply For Annapurna Yojana?
Women seeking benefits under the scheme must meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the state government.
Applicants must –
- Be between 25 and 60 years of age
- Not be permanently employed in any government department
- Not receive a government salary or pension
- Not work in government-aided educational institutions
- Not be an income tax payer
The criteria have been framed to ensure that assistance reaches women belonging to financially vulnerable families.
How To Download The Application Form
Women can obtain the Annapurna Yojana application form through the official West Bengal Social Security Portal.
Steps include –
- Visit the official portal
- Select a preferred language such as English, Bengali or Hindi
- Download the application form
- Print the form and read the instructions carefully before filling it.
Online And Offline Application Process
The state government has introduced both digital and physical application methods to make registration easier, especially for women in rural areas.
Online Registration
Applicants can submit their details through the official social security portal. Applications will be processed after verification of documents and eligibility conditions.
Offline Registration
Completed forms can be submitted at:
- Local panchayat offices
- Municipal offices
- Designated government enrolment centres
In selected areas, authorities may also conduct door-to-door collection drives to assist beneficiaries.
Special Enrolment Camps From June 15
To increase registrations, Janakalyan Shibir camps will be organised from June 15 to June 17. Applicants can switch over photocopy, submit forms and get assistance in verifying documents and with regards to eligibility and application process at these camps. The application form has several sections about household and individual information.
Applicants Need To Provide
- Head of family information
- Aadhaar numbers
- Bank account details for DBT transfer
- Ration card information
- Information about house, land and vehicle ownership
- Employment and income details
- PAN and income tax details
- Educational qualifications
- Details of benefits availed from other government schemes
- Information about children’s education and vaccination
Officials said it is mandatory to fill up the entire application form accurately. Applications will be rejected if information is missing or incorrect at the verification stage.
Lakshmir Bhandar To Continue During Transition
The government has assured beneficiaries that payments under Lakshmir Bhandar will continue until the transition to Annapurna Yojana is completed. The phased implementation is intended to prevent any interruption in financial support for eligible women.
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