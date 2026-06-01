LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip

NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip

NVIDIA has unveiled its RTX Spark AI superchip, powering a new wave of premium Windows laptops from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and MSI. The AI-focused devices are expected to launch in fall 2026 with advanced local AI capabilities and high-performance hardware.

NVIDIA RTX SPARK
NVIDIA RTX SPARK

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 14:54 IST

From Microsoft Surface to Dell XPS and Lenovo Yoga, a wave of slim Windows laptops is arriving this fall powered by NVIDIA’s new RTX Spark superchip with 1 petaflop of AI compute. NVIDIA has announced RTX Spark, a new superchip designed for Windows AI PCs, and a broad range of laptop manufacturers have already confirmed devices launching with the new platform. Here is every laptop announced so far. 



What Is RTX Spark? 

NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark at its GTC conference in Taipei. The chip is built on TSMC’s 3nm process and combines a 20-core Grace CPU with a Blackwell RTX GPU that has 6,144 CUDA cores. It also comes with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory, which is unusually large for a laptop chip. 

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang put it simply: the PC is being reinvented. For the past forty years, users launched apps. RTX Spark is designed for something different, where AI agents run locally and respond like a teammate rather than a tool. 

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra 

Microsoft is one of the confirmed launch partners, and Surface boss Andrew Hill did not hold back. He called the Surface Laptop Ultra “the most powerful thing we’ve ever made.” It is built for creators, developers, and professionals who need sustained AI performance in a thin form factor. Rendering, compiling, and local AI workflows are the main targets. 

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition 

Dell chairman Michael Dell framed his company’s entry around a common frustration: having to choose between portability and power. The XPS 16 Creator Edition tries to fix that with RTX Spark inside a laptop built for heavy creative work. It features a Tandem OLED display with True Black HDR 600, a built-in SD card reader, and an HDMI port. Dell says it handles smoother 4K timeline playback and faster exports than current options. 

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n 

Lenovo’s entry is the Yoga Pro 9n, which the company says marries creator-focused features with NVIDIA’s newest chip. The pitch is straightforward: portable, powerful, and capable of lasting through long sessions away from a charger. 

HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and OmniBook X 14 

HP is bringing two devices. The OmniBook Ultra 16 is billed as one of the thinnest RTX Spark laptops around. The OmniBook X 14 sits alongside it as a more compact option. Both are aimed at creators, gamers, and AI developers who need strong local AI performance without a bulky machine. 

ASUS ProArt P14 and P16 

ASUS is entering with two ProArt models, the P14 and the P16, keeping its creator-focused lineup intact. Exact specs are not confirmed yet, but ASUS has been a consistent partner in premium Windows hardware and is expected to target professional creatives and content producers. 

MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ 

MSI is going the 2-in-1 route with the Prestige N16 Flip AI+. It has a 16-inch UHD+ Tandem OLED display, a thin and light build, and a 99.9Wh battery, which is about as large as airlines allow on flights. For people who want a foldable form factor with serious specs, this one stands out. 

More Brands on the Way 

The initial wave covers Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. Acer and GIGABYTE are confirmed to follow. Beyond laptops, NVIDIA says partners are already working on over 30 laptop designs and more than 10 desktop models. RTX Spark will eventually expand into a full family of chips covering more price points, including lower-memory configurations starting at 16GB. 

For now, the first batch sits firmly at the premium end. Pricing has not been confirmed yet. 

When Are They Coming? 

All confirmed devices are targeting a fall 2026 launch. There is no exact date yet, but multiple manufacturers have committed to the timeline. 

The bigger picture here is that NVIDIA is moving into territory previously dominated by Apple Silicon and Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips. Whether RTX Spark delivers on the promise of local AI performance in a slim, all-day battery laptop will become clearer once reviews start coming in. For anyone in the market for a new Windows laptop this year, the wait might just be worth it. 

Also Read: Meta Subscriptions: 5 Big Changes Coming to Your WhatsApp and Instagram

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip
Tags: HPLenevoMicrosoftMSINvidiaRTX Spark Super Chip

RELATED News

IRCTC Vs RailOne: Railways Launches Super App For Passengers

Dell XPS 13 Vs Apple MacBook Neo: Detailed Comparision

Upcoming Phone Launches In June 2026: Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Redmi And More Coming To India

Apple Smart Glasses To Debut In 2027

Will Apple Charge iPhone 18 Users To Make Calls?

LATEST NEWS

Russian Man Dies After Jumping Onto Fire Rescue Ladder

Diljit Dosanjh Announces Wembley Stadium Concert, Share Mother’s Emotional Response After The Historic Feat

Shiprocket SHIVIR 2026 Is Coming to Mumbai, and India’s Commerce Builders Are Already Talking

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 01.06.2026, Bhagyathara BT-56 Monday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No BV 681771

Telangana Formation Day 2026: Holiday, Wishes, History & Significance Explained

GST Collections Hit Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore In May 2026; What's Fueling Revenue?

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 to Open Soon: Check Eligibility, Fees, Application Steps and Latest Updates

Delhi High Court Grants Naga Chaitanya Interim Relief Against Deepfakes, Pornographic Content

UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December

How CBI Recreated Twisha Sharma’s Final Moments Using 80-Kg Dummy, Noose And Belt

NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip
NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip
NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip
NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip

QUICK LINKS