NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip

What Is RTX Spark?

NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark at its GTC conference in Taipei. The chip is built on TSMC’s 3nm process and combines a 20-core Grace CPU with a Blackwell RTX GPU that has 6,144 CUDA cores. It also comes with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory, which is unusually large for a laptop chip.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang put it simply: the PC is being reinvented. For the past forty years, users launched apps. RTX Spark is designed for something different, where AI agents run locally and respond like a teammate rather than a tool.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra

Microsoft is one of the confirmed launch partners, and Surface boss Andrew Hill did not hold back. He called the Surface Laptop Ultra “the most powerful thing we’ve ever made.” It is built for creators, developers, and professionals who need sustained AI performance in a thin form factor. Rendering, compiling, and local AI workflows are the main targets.

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition

Dell chairman Michael Dell framed his company’s entry around a common frustration: having to choose between portability and power. The XPS 16 Creator Edition tries to fix that with RTX Spark inside a laptop built for heavy creative work. It features a Tandem OLED display with True Black HDR 600, a built-in SD card reader, and an HDMI port. Dell says it handles smoother 4K timeline playback and faster exports than current options.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n

Lenovo’s entry is the Yoga Pro 9n, which the company says marries creator-focused features with NVIDIA’s newest chip. The pitch is straightforward: portable, powerful, and capable of lasting through long sessions away from a charger.

HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and OmniBook X 14

HP is bringing two devices. The OmniBook Ultra 16 is billed as one of the thinnest RTX Spark laptops around. The OmniBook X 14 sits alongside it as a more compact option. Both are aimed at creators, gamers, and AI developers who need strong local AI performance without a bulky machine.

ASUS ProArt P14 and P16

ASUS is entering with two ProArt models, the P14 and the P16, keeping its creator-focused lineup intact. Exact specs are not confirmed yet, but ASUS has been a consistent partner in premium Windows hardware and is expected to target professional creatives and content producers.

MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+

MSI is going the 2-in-1 route with the Prestige N16 Flip AI+. It has a 16-inch UHD+ Tandem OLED display, a thin and light build, and a 99.9Wh battery, which is about as large as airlines allow on flights. For people who want a foldable form factor with serious specs, this one stands out.

More Brands on the Way

The initial wave covers Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. Acer and GIGABYTE are confirmed to follow. Beyond laptops, NVIDIA says partners are already working on over 30 laptop designs and more than 10 desktop models. RTX Spark will eventually expand into a full family of chips covering more price points, including lower-memory configurations starting at 16GB.

For now, the first batch sits firmly at the premium end. Pricing has not been confirmed yet.

When Are They Coming?

All confirmed devices are targeting a fall 2026 launch. There is no exact date yet, but multiple manufacturers have committed to the timeline.

The bigger picture here is that NVIDIA is moving into territory previously dominated by Apple Silicon and Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips. Whether RTX Spark delivers on the promise of local AI performance in a slim, all-day battery laptop will become clearer once reviews start coming in. For anyone in the market for a new Windows laptop this year, the wait might just be worth it.