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Home > Middle east > UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December

UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December

The upcoming calendar guarantees a minimum of 4 official public holiday days across both the public and private sectors.

UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 15:02 IST

DUBAI. We just had an Eid Al Adha break and now people in the United Arab Emirates are looking at the upcoming official calendar. The UAE Cabinet made sure that everyone gets the days off no matter if they work for the government or a private company. For the rest of 2026 there are some holidays coming up. The thing is, some of these holidays are based on the calendar so we have to wait for the moon to be seen by the people who decide these things in the United Arab Emirates. Here is what we can expect for the rest of the year from June to December 2026 in terms of holidays, for the United Arab Emirates.

Mid-Year. Long Weekend Projections

Islamic New Year is coming up. It marks the start of the Islamic year 1448 AH. This holiday is projected to fall on Tuesday, June 16 2026.. We think it will be on Monday, June 15 because the UAE likes to move midweek holidays to the start or end of the work week. This way people get time off. So Islamic New Year will likely be on Monday, June 15. That means a nice three-day long weekend for people who have Saturdays and Sundays off.

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday is another holiday that is coming up. It is on Tuesday, August 25 2026. It honors the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The UAE might move this holiday to Monday, August 24 so people can have another weekend.

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The Grand Finale is National Day 2026. This is a holiday that happens in December. It celebrates the day the seven emirates came together in 1971.

There is also Commemoration Day on November 30. This day honors the people who died for the UAE. Even though it is not a holiday anymore people still remember and honor them on this day.

National Day is on December 2 and 3. These are confirmed holidays and people will get a four-day weekend because it falls on a Wednesday and Thursday.

For companies these holidays are important employees have to get paid when they’re off on these days. If people have to work on these holidays they have to get pay.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will tell us the dates for Islamic New Year and Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday closer, to the time. They will make an announcement after the moon-sighting committee tells them the dates.

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UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December
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UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December

UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December

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UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December
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UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December
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