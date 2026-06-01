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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet

IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as one of the biggest winners at the IPL 2026 Awards, taking home multiple honours, including a brand-new Tata Sierra SUV. Check out the total prize money the 15-year-old earned through his IPL 2026 awards and the legal reason why he cannot use his biggest reward just yet.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won five awards in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won five awards in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 14:48 IST

IPL 2026: In a tournament featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, along with other highly acclaimed Indian and international cricketers, it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who captivated each and every Indian fan. The 15-year-old prodigy not only had arguably the best season ever by a player but also single-handedly led the Rajasthan Royals batting unit, taking them to Qualifier 2 with his heroics. However, as it turned out, it was not enough for the Royals to make it to the final. But Sooryavanshi was at the Narendra Modi Stadium collecting as many as five awards as the IPL 2026 season came to a close. Along with his high cash reward and other trophies was a TATA Sierra car. Fans wondered what the young prodigy, who is legally not allowed to drive a car, will do with it. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges as One of the Biggest Winners at IPL 2026 Awards

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appeared for more time on the screen during the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans than some of the GT batters. The teenage prodigy won as many as five awards, capping off a stellar season with the bat in hand for the Rajasthan Royals. Here is a list of IPL 2026 awards won by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:

How Much Prize Money Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earn Through IPL 2026 Awards? 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a great night in the IPL 2026 final despite not playing on the big day. The 15-year-old from Bihar won ₹55 lakhs and a TATA Sierra SUV. Here is a list of his awards and prize money.

  • IPL 2026 Orange Cap for Most Runs: ₹10 Lakhs

  • Most Valuable Player of the Season: ₹15 Lakhs

  • Emerging Player of the Season: ₹10 Lakhs

  • TATA Sierra Super Striker of the Season: ₹10 Lakhs (Also TATA Sierra SUV)

  • Super Sixes of the Season: ₹10 Lakhs

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Cannot Drive His Biggest IPL 2026 Reward

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with his performance, might have fooled new viewers into believing that he is a seasoned cricketer, but in reality, the left-handed batter is only 15 years of age. He won the award for being the player with the highest strike rate in the season. Sooryavanshi batted with a strike rate of 237.3. He was rewarded with ₹10 lakhs prize money and a TATA Sierra SUV car. However, due to his age, Sooryavanshi is legally not allowed to drive a car in India. 

What is The Minimum Legal Driving Age For a Private Car in India?

According to Indian law, the legal age of driving a car in India is 18 years after getting a driving license. 

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi allowed to sell his TATA Sierra SUV?

While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not allowed to drive his TATA Sierra SUV, he still owns it. Fans around the country are wondering what he will do with this car. The natural question that arises is, can the 15-year-old sell his car? Interestingly, actors who win Oscar awards are not allowed to resell them. However, despite all the glamour of the IPL, it is different from the world of acting. Cricketers are allowed to resell the awards or trophies won by them in the IPL or even in other leagues and international cricket. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final: Ashish Nehra Caught Cutting Nails During RCB vs GT Clash, Fans Call Gujarat Titans Coach ‘Different Level Nonchalant’

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IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet
Tags: Emerging Player of the SeasonIPL 2026IPL 2026 AwardsMost Valuable PlayerOrange Caprajasthan royalsSuper Striker AwardTata Sierra SUVVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet

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IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet

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IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet
IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet
IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet
IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet

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