NVIDIA Introduces New AI Technologies: RTX Spark, Agentic AI, Vera Rubin Chip, And More — Check Details And Future Plans

Jensen Huang took the stage in Taipei last week with a lot to say. The Nvidia CEO used his GTC 2026 keynote to lay out where the company is heading next, and the short version is this: AI is done being a novelty. Huang wants it doing real work, for real businesses, on real hardware. Here is what stood out.



Nvidia and Microsoft Are Building AI PCs Together



The partnership with Microsoft was probably the headline grab of the night. The two companies are teaming up on a new generation of Windows laptops powered by Nvidia’s RTX Spark superchip. The idea is that these machines will be able to run AI tasks locally, without needing to ping a cloud server every time.

That might sound like a small detail, but it is not. Right now, most AI features on a laptop depend on an internet connection. Local AI means faster responses, more privacy, and it works even when your Wi-Fi does not. Other PC makers are going to have to respond to this. The laptop market just got more interesting.



Agentic AI Is What Everyone Is Racing Towards



Huang spent a good chunk of the keynote on agentic AI, and it is worth understanding why. The AI most people use today is reactive. You ask, it answers. Agentic AI is different. It can break a task into steps, figure out what to do next, and carry it through without someone holding its hand the whole way.

Think of it less like a search engine and more like an assistant who can actually get things done. Huang said the industry has crossed into a new phase where this kind of AI is ready to be deployed. Nearly every product Nvidia announced at the event is built around this idea.



Businesses Are the Real Target



Huang was direct about who Nvidia is really talking to. AI is not a lab experiment anymore. Companies are using it for software development, customer support, research, planning, and plenty of other tasks that used to require more people and more time.

His argument was simple: businesses that treat AI as a practical tool are seeing returns. Those still waiting to see how it plays out are falling behind. That is not a particularly surprising message coming from a man whose company supplies the hardware running most of the world’s AI, but it landed with some weight.



Vera Is a Chip Built Only for AI



Nvidia also introduced Vera, a new CPU architecture designed specifically for AI workloads. Regular processors are built to handle a bit of everything. Vera is not. It runs on Nvidia’s custom Olympus CPU core, has 88 cores, and is built for the kind of sustained AI computation that general-purpose chips handle poorly.

It is part of a broader trend where chipmakers are no longer trying to make one chip that does everything. The AI workloads of today are specific enough that they need hardware built around them.



Vera Rubin Is What Comes After Blackwell



The other big infrastructure announcement was Vera Rubin, the platform that will succeed Nvidia’s current Blackwell architecture. This is the stuff powering the data centres that run the world’s largest AI models.

Vera Rubin is built for scale. The organisations exploring it include some of the biggest names in AI right now, and demand for this kind of infrastructure is not slowing down.

Nvidia is not really a chip company in the traditional sense anymore. It is the company building the foundation that the AI industry runs on, from the laptop in your bag to the server halls running models around the clock.

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