‘Meet Me at the Airport’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Delhi Protest, Reveals Step-by-Step Jantar Mantar Plan

The Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is coming back to India on June 6. He wants his supporters to join him in a protest in New Delhi. Abhijeet Dipke made this announcement through a video message on media. In the video he asked students and his followers to meet him at the airport. From there they will go to the Parliament Street Police Station to get permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest is about the problems with exams like NEET, CBSE, CUET and other recruitment exams. Abhijeet Dipke and the Cockroach Janta Party want the government to take responsibility for these issues.

CJP Founder Announces Return to India

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party said he will arrive in Delhi on June 6. He will start an democratic campaign to demand accountability from the Union Education Ministry. The Cockroach Janta Party is a movement that has gained a lot of attention.

Here is the plan for the protest. First supporters will meet Abhijeet Dipke at the airport. Then they will go to the Parliament Street Police Station to get permission for the protest. After that they will go to Jantar Mantar for the protest. The Cockroach Janta Party wants to do everything and according to the law.

Step-by-Step Protest Plan

Abhijeet Dipke said it is time for everyone to come together and raise their voices peacefully. He wants students and citizens to join the protest and participate responsibly. The main issue is the problems with exams. Abhijeet Dipke talked about the controversies with NEET, CBSE, CUET and other exams. He said many students are worried about their future because of these issues.

Focus on Examination Controversies

The Cockroach Janta Party wants the Union Education Minister to take responsibility for these problems. Abhijeet Dipke said the government should be accountable when there are many problems with the education system. Many students and young people on media agree with him.

Abhijeet Dipke said the protest will be peaceful. He wants everyone to follow the law and avoid any kind of confrontation. He believes that in a country people have the right to question the government and express their concerns peacefully.

Emphasis on Peaceful Demonstration

Abhijeet Dipke also talked about the concerns that his family and friends have about his return to India. Some people are worried that he might face problems or even get arrested.. Abhijeet Dipke is not afraid. He believes that citizens should not be silent because of fear. Instead they should exercise their rights responsibly.

Concerns Over Possible Action

The Cockroach Janta Party started as an online movement.. Now it has gained a lot of attention on social media. The movement has a following because of its commentary on politics, memes and discussions about youth issues and governance.

Growing Attention Around the Movement

The planned protest, on June 6 is important. It will be the time the Cockroach Janta Party will organize a big protest. Everyone is waiting to see if the protest will get permission and how many people will join. For now Abhijeet Dipkes message is clear: he wants his supporters to meet him at the airport on June 6.