Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

Although Apple is still working on a lighter and less expensive replacement for its Vision Pro headset, it seems unlikely that the next-generation gadget will be available before late 2028 or 2029.

Mac Rumours claims that Apple is still considering a replacement for the Vision Pro, the company’s first high-end mixed-reality headset.

According to Mac Rumours, Apple needs to develop a slimmer design for the Vision Pro, which currently carries a price tag of USD 3,499, before it can make a meaningful return to the category.

As per the reports obtained by Mac Rumours, the headset business is essentially “on ice” until those goals are achieved. The planned Vision Pro successor is distinct from the long-rumoured “Vision Air.” That project was reportedly cancelled last year.

While work on a future Vision headset continues, Apple’s immediate attention has reportedly shifted to smart glasses.

As per Mac Rumours, the company’s smart glasses initiative has become a primary focus, with former members of the Vision Products Group reassigned to that effort.

According to the report, Apple is now targeting “late 2027” for the release of its first smart glasses.

The latest update follows Apple’s refresh of the Vision Pro lineup in October 2025, when the company introduced an updated version of the headset powered by its M5 chip.

The reported timeline suggests that Apple’s broader wearable computing strategy may prioritise smart glasses in the near term, while development of a more accessible Vision Pro successor continues behind the scenes.