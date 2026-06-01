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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

Apple's next Vision Pro headset is reportedly delayed until 2028 or 2029 as the company works to make it lighter and more affordable. In the meantime, Apple is prioritizing the development of smart glasses, which are expected to launch around 2027.

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 17:53 IST

Although Apple is still working on a lighter and less expensive replacement for its Vision Pro headset, it seems unlikely that the next-generation gadget will be available before late 2028 or 2029.  

Mac Rumours claims that Apple is still considering a replacement for the Vision Pro, the company’s first high-end mixed-reality headset. 

However, the project appears to be on a longer timeline as Apple works to address two key challenges: reducing the device’s weight and lowering its price. 

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According to Mac Rumours, Apple needs to develop a slimmer design for the Vision Pro, which currently carries a price tag of USD 3,499, before it can make a meaningful return to the category. 

As per the reports obtained by Mac Rumours, the headset business is essentially “on ice” until those goals are achieved. The planned Vision Pro successor is distinct from the long-rumoured “Vision Air.” That project was reportedly cancelled last year. 

While work on a future Vision headset continues, Apple’s immediate attention has reportedly shifted to smart glasses. 

As per Mac Rumours, the company’s smart glasses initiative has become a primary focus, with former members of the Vision Products Group reassigned to that effort. 

According to the report, Apple is now targeting “late 2027” for the release of its first smart glasses. 

The latest update follows Apple’s refresh of the Vision Pro lineup in October 2025, when the company introduced an updated version of the headset powered by its M5 chip. 

The reported timeline suggests that Apple’s broader wearable computing strategy may prioritise smart glasses in the near term, while development of a more accessible Vision Pro successor continues behind the scenes.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Dell XPS 13 Vs Apple MacBook Neo: Which Budget Laptop Is For You – Check Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

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Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

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Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses
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