AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online

Someone on X posted AI-generated redesigns of Indian currency notes this week, and the internet did what the internet does. It exploded. The users created the new currency design using tools like ChatGPT to imagine rupee notes with different faces other than Mahatma Gandhi such as Sardar Patel on the Rs 200, standing in front of the Statue of Unity, APJ Abdul Kalam on the Rs 50, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the Rs 500, with Raigad Fort behind him. The designs look clean, detailed, and honestly quite impressive for AI-generated work.







One Side Loved It



A lot of people saw these designs and felt something. Not just “oh that looks nice” but something more personal. Kalam on a note. Shivaji on the 500. For many Indians, these figures are not just historical names in a textbook. They are people their families talked about, whose stories they grew up hearing.

The feeling was simple: why has currency shown only one face for 30 years? India has no shortage of extraordinary people. Scientists, warriors, reformers, builders. The designs made people ask out loud why none of them ever made it to a note.

🚀 India’s Currency Just Got a Massive Glow-Up! 🔥 What if our rupee notes looked this premium? A talented designer just dropped these insane AI-generated redesigns and they are CLEAN: • ₹10 with Shaheed Bhagat

Singh

• ₹20 with Homi Bhabha

• ₹50 with APJ Abdul Kalam… pic.twitter.com/jd061MKVdb — LB Sahani (@araPrince89) June 2, 2026







They should Do it. We have seen enough of smiling gandhi . https://t.co/55YJTZ2idV — a_myth. (@greek__wolf) June 2, 2026







The Other Side Pushed Back



Not everyone was moved. Some people pointed out that Gandhi has been on Indian currency since 1996, and that is not an accident. He represents something specific about the country’s founding, its values, the movement that brought independence. Replacing him, even partially, is not a design decision. It is a statement.

Others were more blunt. A few viral AI images do not make a currency policy. And there is something a little uncomfortable about using a chatbot to redesign national symbols and calling it a cultural moment.

A big no. We should stick to Mahatma Gandhi only. Even if you don’t like him, Gandhi has a worldwide aura. Plus, it would pave the way for other parties to do the same once they come to power. Just imagine Periyar on Indian currency. https://t.co/S1n0V18dyS — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) June 2, 2026







Gandhi is the biggest Indian brand. Modi has no option when dealing with foreign dignitaries. Biggest mascot of Non violence in the world. Gandhi and Tendulkar- biggest Indian brands in last 100 years. https://t.co/o32C2a7uXc — Arminius (@Cloon_ey1) June 2, 2026







What Actually Changes? Nothing, For Now



The Reserve Bank of India is not redesigning anything. The RBI is moving to polymer notes from mid-2026, which last longer and are harder to fake, but the face on them will be the same one that has been there since the late nineties.

So the AI designs are just concepts. They are not proposals, not petitions, not anything official. They are images that got people talking.

And maybe that is enough for now. Because what the whole thing really showed is that a lot of people want India’s money to tell a bigger story. One that has room for a scientist who inspired a generation, a king who built an empire, a man who unified a country. Whether that ever happens through official channels is a different question entirely.

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