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Home > Tech and Auto News > AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online

AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online

AI-generated redesigns of Indian currency featuring figures like A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sparked a heated debate online. While many users praised the designs and called for more historical icons on banknotes, others defended Mahatma Gandhi as a symbol of India’s identity.

Redesigned Currency
Redesigned Currency

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 12:34 IST

Someone on X posted AI-generated redesigns of Indian currency notes this week, and the internet did what the internet does. It exploded. The users created the new currency design using  tools like ChatGPT to imagine rupee notes with different faces other than Mahatma Gandhi such as Sardar Patel on the Rs 200, standing in front of the Statue of Unity, APJ Abdul Kalam on the Rs 50, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the Rs 500, with Raigad Fort behind him. The designs look clean, detailed, and honestly quite impressive for AI-generated work.




One Side Loved It

A lot of people saw these designs and felt something. Not just “oh that looks nice” but something more personal. Kalam on a note. Shivaji on the 500. For many Indians, these figures are not just historical names in a textbook. They are people their families talked about, whose stories they grew up hearing.

The feeling was simple: why has currency shown only one face for 30 years? India has no shortage of extraordinary people. Scientists, warriors, reformers, builders. The designs made people ask out loud why none of them ever made it to a note.






The Other Side Pushed Back

Not everyone was moved. Some people pointed out that Gandhi has been on Indian currency since 1996, and that is not an accident. He represents something specific about the country’s founding, its values, the movement that brought independence. Replacing him, even partially, is not a design decision. It is a statement.

Others were more blunt. A few viral AI images do not make a currency policy. And there is something a little uncomfortable about using a chatbot to redesign national symbols and calling it a cultural moment.






What Actually Changes? Nothing, For Now

The Reserve Bank of India is not redesigning anything. The RBI is moving to polymer notes from mid-2026, which last longer and are harder to fake, but the face on them will be the same one that has been there since the late nineties.

So the AI designs are just concepts. They are not proposals, not petitions, not anything official. They are images that got people talking.

And maybe that is enough for now. Because what the whole thing really showed is that a lot of people want India’s money to tell a bigger story. One that has room for a scientist who inspired a generation, a king who built an empire, a man who unified a country. Whether that ever happens through official channels is a different question entirely.

Also Read: NVIDIA Introduces New AI Technologies: RTX Spark, Agentic AI, Vera Rubin Chip, And More — Check Details And Future Plans

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AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online
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AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online
AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online
AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online
AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online

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