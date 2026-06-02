Who Is Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma? Shankh Air Owner Who Once Drove Tempos

India’s aviation industry is set to get a new player. But the real story is the man behind it. Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, the founder of Shankh Air, is no ordinary airline entrepreneur. It has been a journey of persistence, ambition and self-belief – from driving tempos and working as a loader in Kanpur to starting the state’s first homegrown airline. The journey of Vishwakarma, from the roots of ordinary to a flight magnate in the Indian business realm, is making rounds as Shankh Air prepares for its launch in 2026. The inspiring saga that hard work and strategic risk can fulfil even the most improbable of dreams.

From The Roads Of Kanpur To The Aviation Industry

Growing up in Kanpur as a middle-class child, Vishwakarma led a difficult and precarious life filled with financial struggles and ambiguity. His childhood experiences included ferrying people in tempos, working as a loader, and setting up a small business in multiple ways before ending up in the world of boardrooms and board meetings, aviation sessions, etc. All failures just made him a greater entrepreneur.

Vishwakarma once said, while talking about his journey, “A person coming from the bottom up sees everything — bicycles, buses, trains, tempos — everything,” quoted by Dainik Jagran. The statement reflects the view of someone who knows transport from experience, not from an office in a corporation.

The Business Breakthrough That Changed Everything

The game changer came in 2014 when Vishwakarma entered the cement business. It began as a trading company and gradually evolved into a successful business covering TMT rebar, mining, logistics and transportation. As his ventures multiplied, he purchased a sizeable number of trucks and acquired proficiency in running a vast supply network and complex operations.

The prosperity from these ventures brought him more than just money. That provided him the confidence, resources and experience in management needed for an even grander project: launching an airline.

Shankh Air (Image: Instagram/ @shankh.air)

The Birth Of The Shankh Air

Four years ago, Vishwakarma’s growing fascination with India’s aviation sector led to the birth of Shankh Air. Rather than jump into the business, he took the time to understand the regulations, licensing requirements, financing structures and operational frameworks. “Once the thought struck me, I began understanding the process, how to get the NOC, what are the rules and how the system works. What started as an idea four years ago has now taken shape,” he told PTI Videos.

His patient approach eventually paid off as Shankh Air received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, taking the project one step closer to commercial operations.

Shankh Air’s Mission: Enabling Affordable Air Travel

Shankh Air is all about accessibility, which many aviation startups overlook in favour of premium travellers. The airline company believes that travel should be treated as a mode of transport and not as a luxury for a few.

In the circumstances we grew up in, just earning a livelihood was seen as enough. Dreaming beyond that was almost unthinkable.” He has also argued that “An aircraft is just a means of transport, like a bus or a tempo. It should not be seen as something exclusive.

“In the circumstances we grew up in, just earning a livelihood was seen as enough. Dreaming beyond that was almost unthinkable,” he said, as per reports, reflecting on his upbringing. He has also said, “An aircraft is just a means of transport, like a bus or a tempo. It should not be seen as something exclusive.”

Initially, the carrier would operate an Airbus fleet and commence services from Lucknow to the metro cities, a step towards increasing regional connectivity and providing affordable access to travellers.

Tempo Driver to Airline Founder: The Journey of Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma’s transformation from driving tempos on the roads of Kanpur to being the owner of an airline is by far one of the most motivational entrepreneurial stories to come out of India. Shankh Air is much more than an airline; it’s the materialized dream that had once been dismissed as a folly

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